Rosy years for state tax receipts can’t last, warn two OpenSky analysts

Nebraska state government’s run of extraordinarily large revenue windfalls likely will run out in two to three years, two leaders of Lincoln’s OpenSky Policy Institute warned Wednesday.

When that happens, the state’s newly enacted income tax cuts — Nebraska’s largest in history — will make both state services and property tax relief tough to sustain, said Executive Director Rebecca Firestone and Deputy Director Chuck Brown.

“If we make long-term decisions based on an uncertain-at-best revenue situation, there’s risks for our future,” Brown said during a stop at The Telegraph’s offices.

Firestone cited research by the Legislative Fiscal Office indicating Nebraska will no longer be collecting more than projected from state taxes by 2024 or 2025.

Meanwhile, she and Brown said, the income tax cuts passed in April by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Pete Ricketts will subtract $980 million a year from revenues when they take full effect in 2028.

Based on Nebraska’s past tight budget periods, when the next one hits, “you’re looking at cuts in state (school) aid, you’re looking at cuts in trying to make health care more affordable and you’re looking at cuts in public safety,” Firestone said.

She said the last category includes Nebraska’s overcrowded prison system, which Ricketts has called for expanding.

Budget adjustments made by senators this spring left the 2022-23 budget for all funds at just under $14.7 billion, based on state publications after the close of the 2022 Unicameral session.

Human resources programs account for 36.7% of the current budget, with education programs claiming 31.8%, economic development and regulatory programs 7.3% and public safety 5.6%.

The state’s three main property tax credit programs — one a direct discount on property owners’ tax bills, the others income tax credits based on K-12 and community college tax bills — account for $913 million in the 2022-23 budget.

They’re expected to grow to a combined $970.7 million in 2023-24 and more after that due to indexing in the income tax credits.

State aid to K-12 schools, a major factor in determining the ultimate size of districts’ property tax requests, totals $1.07 billion for 2022-23.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue reported receiving $110 million more than projected in state revenue for September. The state’s Economic Forecasting Board will meet Wednesday to consider its next long-term projections for state government income.

Firestone and Brown said the long streak of rosy state revenues has been greatly aided by $21 billion in federal COVID-19 relief aid pumped into Nebraska’s economy through state and local governments.

They said the last and largest of those infusions — the American Relief Plan Act funds — must be spent by 2026, two years before the income tax cuts take full effect.

Given that Nebraska tends to have agricultural downturns every few years, senators should look askance at tapping the state’s $1.69 billion Cash Reserve Fund, they added.

Some lawmakers already were talking in the 2022 session that the reserve fund “is not supposed to be this large and we should be tapping into it,” Firestone said.

“It would not be fiscally prudent in this next session to make large transfers out of the cash reserve for ongoing spending.”

OpenSky analysis indicates that 80% of the benefit from the newly enacted income tax cuts will go to the 20% of Nebraskans making $125,000 a year or more, Firestone said.