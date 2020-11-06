Barnum made 36 jumps in 15 months with 82nd Airborne Division

He made 36 jumps during his 15 months in the military, the first when he was training at Fort Benning in southwest Georgia.

“I got up in that plane and I thought to myself, ‘What am I doing here? Am I really going to be able to jump out this plane?’ We were jumping in alphabetical order and although I had the training, I was shook a little bit.

“I didn’t want to be the first one out of the plane. I got lucky. There was a guy whose last name started with an ‘A’ so I was the second one (to jump).”

He said one thing remained consistent about all of his jumps.

“I always got a laugh out of the pay. Hazardous pay is what they called it,” Barnum said. “The amount was about $80 and I often wondered about was my life worth just that per jump. But I had fun with it. I wouldn’t change it. I wouldn’t take it out of my life.”

Barnum returned home to Nebraska after he was discharged and worked a number of ranch and feedlot jobs over the years, mainly in the Valentine and Ainsworth areas.

“I was a Nebraska boy all the way and knew I was going home,” Barnum said.