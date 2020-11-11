From Casablanca to Tunis for Merle Cheek

He was assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron of the 350th Fighter Group. His unit’s job was to repair the P-39 fighter planes who were engaging the Germans in North Africa and then later in Italy and over the Mediterranean.

His son George explained the process as Cheek’s unit moved along the African coast following the battles.

“They were behind the lines with the Army Air Corps,” George said. “As this was pushed forward, they followed it.”

On Nov. 8, 1942, the Allied invasion of North Africa happened when Merle began his stint in Morocco.

“Then in February, they moved the air force operations by train over to the Seneca air field, where they were from February to June of 1943,” George said. “His job in the Army Air Corps was mechanic and their specialty was the P-39. Merle’s mission was to keep them flying as they were protecting convoys in the Mediterranean.”

Merle’s unit moved forward every few months as the Allies began to push the Germans back.

In June 1943, they went by truck to Algeria (Algiers) and set up base again. From June to November of ’43 they were servicing the planes from there.