From Casablanca to Tunis for Merle Cheek

In the fall of 1941, Merle Cheek worked for his dad on the farm south of Steamboat Springs, Colorado. He was 22 years old and had been classified 1A, so he knew he was likely going to be called into military service.
“I thought since I was classified 1A I should enlist,” Cheek said.
He was sworn in on Nov. 7, 1941, and was sent to Fort Bliss, Texas. The soldiers were given an aptitude test that determined whether they would go to an Air Corps tech school. Cheek had a score of 99, which qualified him for the tech school.
Cheek will turn 101 on Dec. 8. He lives at Maranatha Bible Camp with his wife, Stella.
Stella has written down some of the steps in Merle’s journey into and through the military.
“He went to Rantoul Tech School in Illinois where Merle had a 5½ months long text book course in airplane mechanics,” Stella wrote. “He took two more weeks of carburetor and ignition training that winter.”
Following his training, Cheek left Brooklyn Pier in October or November 1942 for assignment to Casablanca, Morocco, in North Africa.
“When we arrived at Casablanca, it still wasn’t safe for them to bring the ship into the harbor,” Cheek said. “So we circled for a couple of days.”
He was assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron of the 350th Fighter Group. His unit’s job was to repair the P-39 fighter planes who were engaging the Germans in North Africa and then later in Italy and over the Mediterranean.
His son George explained the process as Cheek’s unit moved along the African coast following the battles.
“They were behind the lines with the Army Air Corps,” George said. “As this was pushed forward, they followed it.”
On Nov. 8, 1942, the Allied invasion of North Africa happened when Merle began his stint in Morocco.
“Then in February, they moved the air force operations by train over to the Seneca air field, where they were from February to June of 1943,” George said. “His job in the Army Air Corps was mechanic and their specialty was the P-39. Merle’s mission was to keep them flying as they were protecting convoys in the Mediterranean.”
Merle’s unit moved forward every few months as the Allies began to push the Germans back.
In June 1943, they went by truck to Algeria (Algiers) and set up base again. From June to November of ’43 they were servicing the planes from there.
“Then in November of ’43, they went by truck across to Tunis — Tunisia,” George said. “Then they jumped on a boat in Tunis and in November 1943 went across to the island of Sardinia.”
At that time, the island was a part of Italy.
“In Sardinia, they didn’t care for us,” Merle said. “The Germans were actually in Sardinia at the time.”
His group was in Alghero, Sardinia, from November 1943 to March 1944, then were taken across to the island of Corsica.
“Rome was liberated in June 1944, and in June, knowing that was happening, they moved the air base to Naples, where they repaired planes until they went up to Rome,” George said.
Merle said it was just weeks after Rome was liberated that his unit worked in Salina, near the beach.
“We had to lay down metal sheets on the beach so the planes could land, because it was so sandy,” Merle said.
Finally, Merle’s group moved up to Pisa from October 1944 to May 1945.
“At the time, the Germans still had the town of La Spezia, so they were quite close to the fighting,” George said.
George said that winter through intelligence Merle found out his brother was on the front lines in Italy.
“Merle caught a ride up and visited his brother,” George said. “They were living in tents and he spent a day with his brother.
May 7, 1945, was Victory in Europe Day.
“Merle said they found out the day before that the Germans had signed, but it wasn’t announced until May 7,” George said. “Amazingly, when it was over, it was over, because two days later, he was on a plane back down to Naples.”
Since they weren’t flying the planes anymore, they didn’t need the mechanics, George said.
“He had to wait six weeks in Naples to catch a boat in June of 1945,” George said. “They went back to Newport News beach and took a train back to Denver and got mustered out of the service.”
Merle was riding the bus from Denver to Steamboat when the bus broke down.
“The bus driver said, ‘Merle, get up here,’” George said, “and he got the bus fixed that night.”
He got in at 5 a.m. and called his parents to come pick him up on July 3. On the Fourth of July, he was at the parade in Steamboat.
“I worked on the ranch and used the GI bill and went to a Christian college — Colorado Rockmont Christian College” now Colorado Christian University, Merle said.
Merle’s future wife, Stella, starting attending Rockmont where they met and got married in their senior year.
“I got my degree in biblical studies,” Merle said. “I was a senior in high school when I received Jesus as Savior.”
Merle said he has seen a lot in his nearly 101 years.
“I never thought I’d live this long,” Merle said. “The world has changed a lot over my lifetime and there’s a lot of changes we could have done without.”
