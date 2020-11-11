Interest in special forces led Blake Barnum to enlist

Blake Barnum enlisted in the military thanks in part to Chuck Norris.
“From an early age I knew I wanted to go into the service,” said Barnum, who has three sisters and two brothers. “I always wanted to be one of those big, tough guys that I watched growing up.”
He enlisted in the Army in September 1981 at 18, just out of high school, and became part of the 82nd Airborne Division and stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
He was medically discharged just over a year later as a progressively declining condition had left him deaf in his right ear. Barnum said he was experiencing hearing loss over the years before he joined the military.
“I wanted to stay (in the military) and maybe make a career of it,” Barnum said. “When I got discharged, I had asked about being assigned to a different job — a desk one or whatever. They just said they couldn’t do it. I was disappointed but understood.”
He had hoped his time in the Airborne Division would lead him to Ranger school and eventually into Special Forces.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that had been able to stay (in the military), I would made it into the Special Forces.”
He made 36 jumps during his 15 months in the military, the first when he was training at Fort Benning in southwest Georgia.
“I got up in that plane and I thought to myself, ‘What am I doing here? Am I really going to be able to jump out this plane?’ We were jumping in alphabetical order and although I had the training, I was shook a little bit.
“I didn’t want to be the first one out of the plane. I got lucky. There was a guy whose last name started with an ‘A’ so I was the second one (to jump).”
He said one thing remained consistent about all of his jumps.
“I always got a laugh out of the pay. Hazardous pay is what they called it,” Barnum said. “The amount was about $80 and I often wondered about was my life worth just that per jump. But I had fun with it. I wouldn’t change it. I wouldn’t take it out of my life.”
Barnum returned home to Nebraska after he was discharged and worked a number of ranch and feedlot jobs over the years, mainly in the Valentine and Ainsworth areas.
“I was a Nebraska boy all the way and knew I was going home,” Barnum said.
The father of two daughters and a stepson is retired now, and he has three grandchildren. He volunteers at the Thrift Center on West Fourth Street and the Salvation Army food pantry.
Bowling is a main pastime. Last year he just missed a perfect game at Wild Bill’s Fun Center in North Platte. The No. 7 pin remained upright on his final throw.
“As I was about halfway (to the foul line) I realized that there was no noise,” said Barnum. “Everybody was watching and they were all quiet. I think that threw me off just enough. But people tell me it was a pocket ball. I had it in the pocket, but the seven just didn’t fall.”
But he took the positive from the experience.
“I was disappointed but yet I was tickled to get a 299 game,” Barnum said. “It gives me something to work toward.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!