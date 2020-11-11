'We all made it through alive': Bob Perlinger 1 of 7 brothers who served in military

Bob Perlinger will tell you stories of his and his brothers’ military experiences. He will recite one key fact as well.
“We all made it through alive,” the 95-year-old recently said as he sat outside his house on East Fourth Street in Paxton.
Bob was the third-oldest of the seven Perlinger boys — all who served in the military and all but one in the Army. That brother joined the Air Force.
Perlinger was called into service on June 25, 1945, the third member of the family to be drafted during World War II. His oldest brother, Joe, was stationed in California and received a medical discharge. His other older brother, Joe, spent two years stationed over in France and Germany as a supply truck driver.
“One time he backed up and hit a bomb and it turned the truck upside down,” said Perlinger, who was an Artillery Division member and worked as a cook. “That big-ol’ metal railings and box (fastened) on the top of (the vehicle) didn’t cave in or else he might have been in trouble. He was pretty lucky to get out of that.”
Perlinger never got to go overseas. The war ended while he was stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky.
“(The sergeants) sat all (the cadets) down and said, ‘We have some good news for you — the war is over.’ Well, that was really a relief for us,” Perlinger said.
Perlinger said the cadets were given a 10-day break and initially expected to then be deployed overseas as part of the American troop support for the occupation of Japan at the end of the war.
“We all got back and were told, ‘The orders have changed. You are not going overseas.’” Perlinger said. “I was looking forward to going overseas and seeing some of the other countries. I never got the chance to do it.”
Perlinger spent the rest of his roughly year-and-a-half military career in Kentucky. He was part of a crew that fed 250 individuals three times a day. His day could begin as early as 4 a.m. or end as late as midnight depending on what shift he worked.
Perlinger said as he was among troops moved from basic training in Denver to advanced training in North Carolina; the two options for jobs were either a clerk or a cook.
Those cadets who had experience with typewriters in high school ended up as clerks.
Perlinger grew up working on his parents’ farm in Paxton and never went to high school. He enjoyed his time as a cook but admitted he didn’t really use his culinary skills much after his time in the Army.
“My wife is a better cook,” Perlinger said of Maxine, whom he has been married to since 1950.
Perlinger returned to Nebraska after his military service and worked on a handful of farms, including his parents’.
“I could pick 50 bushels of corn in half a day, come in and unload it, eat my dinner and then go back out,” Perlinger said. “We are talking about dry land, but I would pick 50 bushels twice a day.”
Eventually he took a friend’s suggestion to get a job with the Nebraska Public Power District. He started as a truck driver hauling cement to work sites and spent the next 30 years in various capacities.
He added his time in the military matured him physically and mentally.
“I really learned how to take orders (in the Army)” Perlinger said. “You were told to do something and it that was it. That is what you did.
“I just had the thought of ‘I am going to do the best I can here.’ I just wanted to do my part to help because we were fighting this war.”
