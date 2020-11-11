'We all made it through alive': Bob Perlinger 1 of 7 brothers who served in military

Perlinger said the cadets were given a 10-day break and initially expected to then be deployed overseas as part of the American troop support for the occupation of Japan at the end of the war.

“We all got back and were told, ‘The orders have changed. You are not going overseas.’” Perlinger said. “I was looking forward to going overseas and seeing some of the other countries. I never got the chance to do it.”

Perlinger spent the rest of his roughly year-and-a-half military career in Kentucky. He was part of a crew that fed 250 individuals three times a day. His day could begin as early as 4 a.m. or end as late as midnight depending on what shift he worked.

Perlinger said as he was among troops moved from basic training in Denver to advanced training in North Carolina; the two options for jobs were either a clerk or a cook.

Those cadets who had experience with typewriters in high school ended up as clerks.

Perlinger grew up working on his parents’ farm in Paxton and never went to high school. He enjoyed his time as a cook but admitted he didn’t really use his culinary skills much after his time in the Army.

“My wife is a better cook,” Perlinger said of Maxine, whom he has been married to since 1950.