WWII Navy vet 'Dakota' Steve Fleck served in both theaters

He copied the sports news from San Francisco and made a rough copy that the troops passed around the ship.

“After they dropped the bomb on Hiroshima, the war ended,” Fleck said. “I asked for my discharge, but an officer on my ship at the time, the USS Knox, asked me to accompany him back to the Philippines to bring back the American troops.”

After that trip, Fleck was discharged and moved to Kansas City because he didn’t want to go back and work on the farm.

“I worked for the Ford Motor Company in Kansas City,” Fleck said. “I looked in the paper and saw a job opening for a radio operator. I applied for the job and the guy that hired me was a professor at Rockhurst College in Kansas City.

“He said, ‘We’ve been waiting for you.’”

That was when Fleck started his long career with the Federal Aviation Administration.

“I met my wife, Ruth, in Kansas City when she was working in a cafeteria,” Fleck said. “She was sitting up there in a chair and I was sitting with another girl. I looked over at her and went over and sat down with her. I was a flirt.”

They starting going out and Ruth took him to meet her parents.