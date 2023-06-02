The public is invited to attend the Sandhills Cattle Association 84th Annual Convention and Banquet in Valentine on June 15. The event will take place at Cherry County Fairgrounds.

Registration will begin at 4 p.m., with cocktails by Corner Pub. There will also be a silent auction to raise funds for the Sandhills Cattle Association Scholarship Program.

The annual membership meeting and presidents transition will take place during this time.

A steak dinner will be served at 5 p.m.

Speakers will include Clay Patton, farm broadcaster with KRVN Radio, and Elliot Dennis, University of Nebraska-Lincoln livestock marketing and risk management asst. professor. Dennis will talk about the cattle markets and what to expect in today’s world.

Last year’s Howard Wright Scholarship recipient Spencer DeNaeyer will speak about how the scholarship program has helped him pursue his rodeo career in college. Then the 2023 scholarships will be announced.

The evening will end with a benefit auction. There will be a .22 Henry Long Rifle, a Hastings Bottomless Tank, and more. Everyone is encouraged to bid on items to raise funds for the scholarship program. This program has awarded over $117,750.00 in scholarships to the youth of the Sandhills in the last 30 years.

The cost to attend the convention and banquet is $45 for nonmembers and $40 for members of Sandhills Cattle Association. Payment can be made at the door by cash, check or card.

Questions can be directed to Sandhills Cattle Association Outreach Coordinator Maddie Davis, at 402-376-2310.