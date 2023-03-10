The Sandhills Cattle Association Steers for Students program is back for a second year.

This program helps provide nutritious lunches and education about beef to youth in the Sandhills. It helps students better understand the process from pasture to plate, the association said in a press release.

The donated calves will be penned with the other calves during the educational, performance and carcass contest. The ranchers who donated the animals will still receive the calf's data during and after the contest.

However, when the animals are finished, the Steers for Students program calves will be sent to Husker Meats LLC of Ainsworth instead of being shipped to the larger plants like other cattle.

Jim Pinney of Husker Meats, Nicolas Herrera with UNL and other industry professionals will offer local students and producers a chance to learn about carcass evaluation while experiencing how a packing plant operates.

Schools of the steer donor's choice will receive the beef for their school lunch programs at little to no cost.

The association will hold two programs this year in order to get as many students as possible, with a Steers for Students Tour on April 17, allowing all invited students to come to Husker Meats LLC for the day and learn about how the processing plant operates and practice carcass evaluation.

Then, at the end of June/July, when the calves are finished, the association will have the Steers for Students program for the ranchers that donated animals and others who want to join. After this program, the beef will be delivered to the schools just in time for the fall semester.

To donate to the Steers for Students program, the association accepts cash donations to cover feed and processing to ensure the beef will be free to the participating schools. Donors can choose which school to sponsor in the program.

For more information, contact the SCA Office at 402-376-2310, email sca@sandhillscattle.com or go to sandhillscattle.com/steers-4-students.