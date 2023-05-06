Five Nebraska ranches with a large number of dams of distinction have been honored by the American Hereford Association.

“A dam of distinction is the standard by which all Hereford cows can be judged,” reads a statement on the association’s website.

Nebraska ranches listed among the top 20 breeders in the United States in 2022 were:

Van Newkirk Herefords of Oshkosh, placing third, with 47 dams of distinction.

Ridder Hereford Ranch of Callaway, placing fifth, with 32 dams of distinction.

Upstream Ranch of Taylor, placing sixth, with 29 dams of distinction.

Huwaldts Herefords of Randolph, placing 13, with 23 dams of distinction, and

Monahan Cattle Company of Hyannis, in a three-way tie for the 20th in the U.S., with 20 dams of distinction.

In first place was Rausch Herefords of Hoven, South Dakota, with 105 dams of distinction. Placing second were Alexander and Alison Mih of Chanute, Kansas, with 84 dams of distinction.

At 372, South Dakota was the state with the largest number of dams of distinction, followed by Kansas with 330 and Nebraska with 292.

“Nebraska is a great Hereford state. We have 45 breeders with cows on the Dam of Distinction list this year,” said Callaway rancher John Ridder. “We always look forward to seeing how many of our cows are named to the list.”

To be a dam of distinction, a cow must have:

Weaned a calf born since Jan. 1, 2021.

Produced at least three calves.

Initially calved at 30 months of age or younger.

Had an interval of no more than 400 days between the first and second calves and 370 days between subsequent calves.

Had weaning records submitted to the AHA Whole Herd Total Performance Records program for every calf born before June 30, 2022.

Had a progeny average 205-day weaning weight ratio of at least 105.