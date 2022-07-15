Scholarship aims to help non-traditional students in rural Nebraska

LINCOLN — From emergency medical technician training to a nursing degree and other college credits, non-traditional students are getting the much-needed support to obtain their educational goals with the Nebraska Rural Radio Foundation Scholarship in honor of Max and Eric Brown.

“Vibrant rural communities are critical to the success of agriculture and all of Nebraska," said Megahn Schafer, executive director at the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation. "This scholarship supports individuals who are committed to making a difference in rural Nebraska."

The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation is accepting applications for the 2023 scholarships and will award up to $2,500 to non-traditional students, ages 25 or older, living in Nebraska’s rural communities. Applicants must be pursuing an education in Nebraska including, but not limited to, community college, technical school or training programs.

Past winners have demonstrated their commitment to the future of agriculture and rural towns. Past recipients serve their communities as educators, EMTs, nurses and more while contributing to their farm and ranch operations.

“No matter the field of study, we are looking for applicants who will contribute to a higher quality of life in their communities, and we know there are so many qualified candidates out there," Schafer said. "What is great about this scholarship is that it is so flexible and can support many kinds of education and training. We urge people to spread the word about this scholarship and encourage people to apply."

Applications are due Aug. 1.

For more information and the online application, go to nefbfoundation.org/scholarships.