Science takes center stage at St. Patrick High School

St. Patrick High School eighth grade students presented their science projects at the annual science fair on Wednesday evening.

Science teacher Bill O’Malley guided the students through the preparation they needed for their projects. The process began with the students developing a hypothesis then initiating experiments to either prove or disprove their theories.

Kylee Childears wanted to see where the most bacteria could be found in a bathroom so she tested various places in a school bathroom.

“I took sterile swabs and swabbed different places in the bathroom,” Kylee said.

She said the swab was then rubbed in a petri dish where the bacteria could grow.

“My hypothesis was wrong because I said the stall door handle would have the most bacteria,” Kylee said. “The mirror and the toilet seat had over 100 colonies and the stall door handle had one.”

Jaxon Braithwait’s project was named "Ice, Ice Baby."

“Back in November I wanted to see what melts ice the fastest, but everyone knows it’s salt,” Jaxon said. “That led me to wonder what melts ice the slowest.”

His hypothesis was if dirt was placed under the ice, it would melt the slowest. Jaxon used six substances to determine which one would be the slowest. Dirt ended up third slowest with salt being the fastest.

“Second place was baking powder and coffee grounds melted ice the slowest,” Jaxon said.

Anah Caudillo chose her project on toothpaste.

“I came up with this idea because I wanted to do something I had a question about in everyday life,” Anah said. “I wanted to know what toothpaste killed the most bacteria in your mouth.”

She learned that the mouth is the gateway to our body and it can affect our wellness and fitness.

“I found that the reason we brush our teeth is not to kill the bacteria but to remove it,” Anah said. “Some of my research said we don’t even need toothpaste to get bacteria off. “

Anah said there are 700 different kinds of bacteria living in your mouth.

“Some of these bacteria are good and help you digest food,” she said.

Anelle De Klerk wanted to see what size container would heat water the fastest. She placed water in different size boxes and started with each one at the same temperature of about 52 degrees.

“I thought the smaller box was going to have a higher temperature because it was more compacted,” De Klerk said. “I found that the bigger box produced the highest heat.”