The North Platte Public Library will be guided by interim leadership following Friday's departure of Sky Seery after 1½ years as director.

Seery, a former North Platte High School library director, will return to NPHS as a counselor. The school board approved a teaching contract for Seery Feb. 10, according to board minutes.

Seery succeeded 27-year director Cecelia Lawrence after the latter's retirement on Feb. 3, 2022. She had been a library volunteer and then employee from 2004 to 2011, returning from NPHS in June 2021 as Lawrence's designated successor.

Seery said Thursday that she's working on a master's degree in education school counseling from Chadron State College. She has about a year left before earning her degree, she said.

"It was just a pleasure to serve the community, and the library's doing really great things," she said. "The staff is amazing, they'll continue on, and I'm excited to see how they will grow."

Mayor Brandon Kelliher said that City Hall had planned to announce Seery's resignation once a new director was hired. But city officials decided to start their search over, he said.

"We did a round of three interviews and didn't feel that any of the candidates was the best fit for the North Platte Public Library," Kelliher said.

City officials plan to advertise the library director's position again in about three months, he said.

Library information services manager Sara Aden will serve as interim director.