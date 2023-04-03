I continue to get emails from many constituents asking why the Nebraska Legislature is unable to get anything done. Given the lack of progress over the first 54 session days, it is a very legitimate question.

The greatest obstacle to getting things done is working within the rules of the Legislature. Although a simple solution would be to change the rules, it is easier said than done. When the Legislature begins a new biennium, one of the first orders of business is to adopt permanent rules for the ensuing two years. There was an attempt to substantially change the rules in 2017, but it failed because there is no mechanism to cease debate on rules changes. Instead, the Legislature spent 30 session days — one third of the session — debating rules changes.

The other impediment to making progress is how the current rules are interpreted. For example, the rule on cloture (ceasing debate) is outlined in Rule 7 Section 10. The rule states the following: “At any stage of consideration the principal introducer of the bill under consideration, a cointroducer with the consent of the principal introducer, or the chairperson of the committee, if the bill is introduced by that committee, may move for cloture to the presiding officer; however, the presiding officer may rule such motion for cloture out of order if, in the presiding officer’s opinion, a full and fair debate has not been afforded. Such ruling by the presiding officer shall not be subject to challenge.”

The above rule previously outlined a minimum time limit to meet this threshold: eight hours on General File, four hours on Select File and two hours on Final Reading. Although these time limits were removed from the rules, the general practice of keeping the limits — or something close — in place has continued.

I continue to work with my colleagues and Speaker John Arch to find common ground on the best strategy to get the session moving forward. The Nebraska Constitution requires the Legislature to pass a budget. And, although all bills will carry over to next year if they are not passed this year or indefinitely postponed, there are also many other important issues that should be addressed this year. I feel good about where my personal bills are positioned but remain concerned about the time left to hear them. I am fortunate to have three bills — LB 98 (micro-TIF), LB 281 (State 4-H Camp funding), and LB 434 (long-term care hospital funding) — included in amendments to committee priority bills, which are generally better positioned to move forward. In addition, there may still be time to have a consent calendar. Two of my bills, LB 33 (mayoral tie breaking) and LB 628 (professional LLC updates), would likely qualify for the consent calendar.

I am happy to report that Sen. Tom Brewer’s LB 77 (constitutional carry) passed the second round of debate last Tuesday and is now on Final Reading. Additionally, we made progress on advancing a package of income tax cuts and other income tax credits. That package contains provisions of several bills, including language to accelerate the phase-out of the Social Security tax, comparable relief for retirement income for federal workers, and tax credits for child care costs. Throughout the course of debate on the income tax package, I emphasized the critical need for property tax relief. We should be considering the property tax package soon, and the two will move together going forward. I will remain supportive of the income tax proposal if we also get the promised property tax reductions.

We will continue to see many bills amended in to bills that are moving through the process. I am watching diligently for any bills or amendments that might hurt District 42.