The 2023 North Platte High School graduating class celebrated on Saturday as Principal Cory Spotanski presented the class to school board president Angela Blaesi.

Todd Rhodes, superintendent of North Platte Public Schools, told the graduates commencement is a monumental day in their lives.

“A few moments ago you walked into Bauer Field as North Platte students,” Rhodes said. “A few moments later you will leave these commencement exercises as North Platte alumni.”

The class, Rhodes said, is the 140th to graduate from North Platte Public Schools.

“It has been our honor to assist each one of you in making your plans for your future,” Rhodes said.

He asked the graduates to challenge themselves.

“Do not settle for the easy course or the easy way out,” Rhodes said. “You have heard all about the path of least resistance. That path is tempting and traveled by many, but I urge you to opt instead for the path that allows you to test the limits of your mind, body and soul.”

Dana Sorensen, Joseph Roeder and Daniel Manning were selected to give the senior speeches for the celebration. Sorenson and Roeder spoke together in a two-part presentation offering their take on the education experience.

“What lies behind us and what lies before us are small matters compared to what lies within us,” Sorenson said in quoting the class motto taken from Ralph Waldo Emerson. “What lies behind us are the challenges we’ve overcome and the memories we’ve made.”

“What lies before us are the lives we’ve yet to live and the chances we’ve yet to see,” Roeder said.

Manning thanked the North Platte Public Schools staff including teachers, custodians, substitutes and coaches for making “every moment possible.”

“The past, the present and the future, the done, the doing and the going to do all seemingly equally important parts of our life, but they’re not,” Manning said. “What we’ve done and what we’re going to do don’t matter in the face of what we’re doing here today.”

Manning encouraged his fellow students to focus on the present and do the best with what each day brings.

NPHS Principal Cory Spotanski offered his advice in welcoming the students, friends and families to the proceedings.

“Challenge yourselves and grow in ways that you never thought possible,” Spotanski said. “Thank you for the impact you’ve had on North Platte Public Schools and we wish you all the best in your future.”

Spotanski said it is now the graduates’ turn to become the next role models and leaders.

There were a total of 280 graduates with 254 who walked the platform on Saturday.

There were 148 seniors that received awards including 61 National Honor Society members, 30 4.0 grade point average medals, and the combined class of 2023 received $3,828,223 in scholarship awards.