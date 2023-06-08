Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies plan to increase enforcement activities during the Nebraskaland Days time period. A notice from the sheriff’s department reads:

“Nebraskaland Days is a great celebration that takes place in North Platte and brings countless visitors to Lincoln County. The large crowds also bring a rise in individuals that choose to consume alcohol and get behind the wheel as well as drivers who travel at high rates of speed in the area.

“Lincoln County deputies will be out in force from June 13 through June 26 participating in an alcohol and speed overtime enforcement grant provided by the Nebraska Department of Highway Safety. More deputies will be on the roads in Lincoln County looking for impaired and unsafe drivers during Nebraskaland Days.”