The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office issued a report on Thursday, of its participation in the National Click It or Ticket campaign that ran from May 15 to June 4.

Deputies had 191 contacts with the public and assisted 14 motorists on the roadways during this time.

They also arrested five drivers for driving under the influence and one driver for possession of a controlled substance and possession of medication without a prescription. In addition, a stolen handgun was recovered during a traffic stop.

Drivers were also cited for the following offenses: 30 citations for speeding, seven for expired registrations, two for no insurance, three for possession of marijuana, two for no seatbelt, two for minor in possession of alcohol, one for obstruction, five for no operator’s license, one for procuring alcohol for a minor, one for running a stop sign and one for willful reckless driving.

The overtime enforcement was made possible through a grant from the Nebraska Department of Highway Safety.