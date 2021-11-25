Shop Small North Platte Passport program returns Saturday

“It will be interesting to see what the (passport) numbers are this year,” Condon said. “I really think our community is beginning to understand now, especially with the pandemic, that you are not really able to rely on when things are going to show up on your doorstep,

“So, you really have to rely on locally owned businesses and what they have here on their shelves.”

Last year, the North Platte Area Chamber and Development and North Platte Lincoln County Visitors Bureau developed a Shop Local North Platte Area group page on Facebook. It was a vehicle for area stores to list sales and deals being offered over the holidays.

“It’s not supporting the stores on just (Shop Small Saturday). It’s about supporting them all season long and all year long,” Condon said. “We try and do that every year. (In 2020) we really wanted to make sure that we were spreading people out in that whole season instead of just one whole day, especially with the pandemic.”

Condon said there have been small changes each year in the passport program, generally centered on promotion.

Midwest Family Financial is offering a free hot cocoa bar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at its location at 422 N. Dewey St. as an added incentive to attract foot traffic that day.

“I think every year you learn to adapt and do something just a little different,” Condon said, ”maybe being a little more on top of game.”

