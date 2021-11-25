Shop Small North Platte Passport program returns Saturday

Thirty-nine local businesses are taking part in the Shop Small North Platte Passport that encourages people to look locally for their holiday shopping Saturday.
The program, part of the national Small Business Saturday, is back after being put on hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s grown every year in terms of either stores participating or the number of passports that have been turned in,” said Cassie Condon, the vice president of economic development for North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
Shoppers can pick up passport booklets Saturday at any of the participating businesses.
A list of the participating shops, stores or restaurants can be found at nparea.com/shop-small-np-passport, and stores, shops and restaurants will also be listed inside the passport books.
Individuals who visit at least eight of those places and get a stamp or sticker from each one in their passport booklet are eligible to participate in a drawing in the first week of December.
The winner and second-place individual will receive gift packages of roughly $1,400 and $500.
Condon said in 2019, 350 passports were turned in, which marked an increase of 20.27% over 2018, the first year of the program.
“It will be interesting to see what the (passport) numbers are this year,” Condon said. “I really think our community is beginning to understand now, especially with the pandemic, that you are not really able to rely on when things are going to show up on your doorstep,
“So, you really have to rely on locally owned businesses and what they have here on their shelves.”
Last year, the North Platte Area Chamber and Development and North Platte Lincoln County Visitors Bureau developed a Shop Local North Platte Area group page on Facebook. It was a vehicle for area stores to list sales and deals being offered over the holidays.
“It’s not supporting the stores on just (Shop Small Saturday). It’s about supporting them all season long and all year long,” Condon said. “We try and do that every year. (In 2020) we really wanted to make sure that we were spreading people out in that whole season instead of just one whole day, especially with the pandemic.”
Condon said there have been small changes each year in the passport program, generally centered on promotion.
Midwest Family Financial is offering a free hot cocoa bar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at its location at 422 N. Dewey St. as an added incentive to attract foot traffic that day.
“I think every year you learn to adapt and do something just a little different,” Condon said, ”maybe being a little more on top of game.”