LEXINGTON — A single engine aircraft made a safe emergency landing on a Dawson County road after suffering engine troubles during the evening Saturday.

Dawson County Sheriff Mark Montgomery said the plane was flying from South Dakota to Kansas when it developed engine issues and had to make a safe emergency landing on Road 771 near Nebraska Highway 21, around 13 miles north of Lexington.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the aircraft is a Cessna 152, registered to Messenger Air Ltd of Liberal, Kansas.

Montgomery said the pilot attempted to repair the engine but was unsuccessful. The aircraft was discovered by Lt. Thome with the Nebraska Game and Parks, who helped with traffic control throughout the evening.

Randy’s and Brian’s Towing was contacted which arrived on scene with a flatbed truck and a crane, the Cessna was then transported to the Jim Kelly Field in Lexington.

Montgomery said parts of Highway 21 had to be shutdown briefly as the aircraft was moved, as the wings covered the highway.

There were no injuries and no damage to the plane, other than the engine issues, Montgomery said.