Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Six United States veterans received Quilts of Valor from the Heartland Quilters’ Guild on Monday at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial.

Kerrie Conway

Conway served in the Air Force for seven years and was stationed at Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, and Edwards Air Force Base, California.

Her basic training was in Texas at Lackland and Tech School at Keesler, Mississippi. She trained for administration.

A few of her memorable moments are having two amazing sons and getting to meet Toby Keith in person. She was fortunate she got to watch Toby make his famous video, American Soldier. Conway got to go skydiving and traveling to a lot of places while in the military, for which she is grateful.

The quilt was pieced by Katie Naylor and quilted by Susie Walker.

Kelley Conway

Conway served in the Saint Cloud Armory/Joint Air Reservation Station from 2012-16 as a communication specialist. =

He started basic training in San Diego and then moved to Langley at McLean, Virginia, where his technical training started. =

A few of his special memories are seeing flares from a C130 (Angel Wings). As well as being in an AC 130 and seeing one shot at a test range.

The quilt was made by Vicki O’Neill.

LaRoy Saul

Saul served in United States Air Force from March 1983 to April 2003. His basic training was done at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Texas.

He deployed to Bosnia and Kosovo during Desert Storm/Desert Shield and served as an air traffic controller. He also was stationed in Germany for two years and in the Azore Islands for three years. Both assignments provided lifelong friends from the host nation and special memories of experiences he said he would have never had if he hadn't been stationed in these countries.

Awards: Air Traffic Controller of the Year, Air Traffic Control Watch Supervisor of the Year, Achievement medal, two Commendation medals, and two Meritorious Service medals.

The quilt was pieced by Neta Ridinger and quilted by Chris Reinert.

Stuart Simmons

Simmons served in the Army during the Vietnam era from 1967 to 1969, plus six years of inactive Army National Guard. He was discharged honorably with the rank of E4. He was a FDC RTO AMMO Sgt., as well as a gunner and assistant gunner on the 102, 105 Howitzer. Simmons was in Vietnam for 12 months and one day serving with fire support for the 196th Light Infantry Brigade.

Simmons remembers the long flight over and being scared of what was to come. Missing family and his fiancé was the hardest part. The death of three grandparents that year and not being able to go home was especially hard.

Letters from home were cherished. Simmons was able to go to Washington DC on an honor flight, which he says was an amazing experience.

The quilt was pieced by Dorothy Wycoff and quilted by Lisa DeBord.

Robert Rosane

Rosane was drafted into the U.S. Army on April 1970 and deployed in October 1970 to Vietnam. He was discharged shortly before Christmas 1971.

He was an infantryman and qualified for any advanced school of his choosing. He served as an infantry RTO — radioman and telephone operator in Vietnam. Rosane earned the Combat Infantry Badge, Flight Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart.

“Those of us who served in Vietnam came home to fight a greater war at home than we ever fought in Vietnam," Rosane said.

The quilt was pieced by Earlene McNare and quilted by Jayne Start.

Jerel Lytle

Lytle served in the U.S. Army after being drafted in September 1967. He left for Vietnam in March 1968. He was in the 101st Airborne Division.

In January 1969, an APC he was riding on ran over a land mine. Because of this incident, Lytle was hospitalized at Fort Carson, Colorado, until July 7, 1969.

His medals include: Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Valorous Unit Award, Vietnam Service Medal, Sharpshooter Badge, Rifle Bar, Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

The quilt was pieced by Neta Ridinger and quilted by Mary Arthur.