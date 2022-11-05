Skeeter is bonded to Minnie. You can read her bio here: https://www.petfinder.com/cat/minnie-57597906/ne/north-platte/fur-the-love-of-paws-ne129/ MEET Skeeter, aka Lloyd Christmas! ?? Skeeter is... View on PetFinder
Skeeter & Minnie
Rev Development LLC co-owner Mike Works said Monday that Dunham’s Sports should open next to Ashley HomeStore sometime in the next 30 days.
Phillip M. Garcia was serving a sentence of 26 to 46 years for felony theft, use of a knife to commit a felony and assault on a law enforcement officer.
Two bidders drove the final $10,400 in the online auction: Charles Herbster and a pair of farmer-brothers.
The Nebraska lion suffered a wound during its long walk. “Like he had something dragged across him. Or somebody took a shot and grazed him.”
Mickey Joseph identifies the damaging effects of Scott Frost era at Nebraska in Sports Illustrated article
One shortcoming, Joseph says, is recruiting: “You have resources like this, there’s no way you should be losing,” Joseph told Sports Illustrated.
Johnathon Kurth and five others died in the crash after his Honda Accord struck a tree. The car had been traveling 100 mph moments before the crash, police said Monday.
The 27-year-old struck the south curb and collided into an eastbound vehicle before crashing into four cars that were parked along the south side of O Street, police say.
A special train towing No. 3985, two other locomotives and several passenger cars is scheduled to arrive from U.P.’s Cheyenne Steam Shop at 5:15 p.m. CT Nov. 12.
Proponents of a sales tax to replace North Platte's aging Recreation Center have clashed with opponents of the project who say the city shouldn't take on more debt and recreation isn't the job of government to provide.
LINCOLN — State Sen. Tom Brewer, a decorated military veteran, is back in Ukraine, this time delivering solar Bibles and portable cookstoves to soldiers at the front, while narrowly escaping a missile strike. Two Russian missiles hit about 300 yards on either side of a highway Monday as Brewer’s party was leaving Zaporizhzhia, the site […]
