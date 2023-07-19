Nebraska Extension is hosting a field day at the South Central Agricultural Laboratory on Aug. 1. The program will be from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Certified crop advisor credits will be available.

Field day speakers will share information about their research on improving production and profitability. Research trials are focused on irrigation, water management, fertility, pest management, cropping systems and crop varieties.

Jackson Stansell with Sentinel Fertigation will be the keynote speaker during lunch. Stansell’s topic is, “Reducing Nitrogen Use with Sentinel Fertigation.”

The event is free to attend; lunch and refreshments will be provided. Register online by Friday at go.unl.edu/scalfieldday. Pre-registration will help with meal planning. Questions can be directed to the SCAL Office 402-762-3536; shachtel1@unl.edu.

SCAL is 13 miles east of Hastings on U.S. Highway 6.