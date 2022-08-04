Southwest Lincoln County slips into ‘exceptional drought’ amid heat

Southwest Lincoln County has moved into the most profound drought category during a week that brought North Platte its 16th and 17th days over 100 degrees so far in 2022.

Thursday’s latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows a roughly oval-shaped area as being in “exceptional drought,” the worst of five categories of below-average precipitation.

The zone includes the northeast tip of Chase County and bordering areas of southeast Perkins County and northwest Hayes County, according to the U.S. Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. (To see the Nebraska map, click on droughtmonitor.unl.edu/CurrentMap/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx?NE.)

“Extreme drought” conditions continued in other parts of those counties and all or parts of nine other southwest Nebraska and southern Panhandle counties, according to the map showing conditions as of Tuesday.

About 12.3% of the state falls within the two worst drought categories, unchanged from July 25 conditions.

About 89.6% of Nebraska faced below-average moisture conditions as of Tuesday, up from 88.9% a week earlier.

North Platte’s year-to-date precipitation crept upward to 10.18 inches after a once seemingly ominous thunderstorm Tuesday dropped just 0.04 inches of rain at Lee Bird Field.

Extreme heat conditions have reasserted themselves after a week-long break, as seen by high temperatures of 100 Monday and 104 Tuesday at the National Weather Service’s airport office.

This year in North Platte remains in the No. 3 all-time spot for most days over 100 degrees, trailing the 24 days in 2012 and the 29 in 1936.

Day No. 18 in triple digits could come Friday, when temperatures are expected to reach 101, the weather service said.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms then return to the forecast, with chances pegged at 30% Friday night, 40% Saturday, 60% Saturday night, 40% Sunday and 20% Sunday night.

Saturday’s high is expected to reach the mid-90s before another cooldown. North Platte’s long-range forecast shows highs around 80 Sunday, the mid-80s Monday, the low 90s Tuesday and mid-90s Wednesday and next Thursday.

Lows will be near 70 Friday night before cooling to the upper 50s to mid-60s through Wednesday night.