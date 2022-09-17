Sport Shorts

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
LPS Tourney
Grand Island def. North Platte 25-18, 25-16
North Star def. North Platte 25-10, 25-19
Central City Invite
Nebraska Christian def. Lexington 25-14, 25-13
Hastings def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-15
McCook Invite
Chase County def. Gering 25-13, 25-27, 25-21
Southwest def. Alliance 23-25, 25-10, 25-10
Southwest def. McCook 19-25, 25-16, 25-10
Seward Tourney
Seward def. Broken Bow 26-24, 25-23
Broken Bow def. Oakland-Craig, 28-26, 14-25, 28-26
Concordia def. Broken Bow 25-20, 5-25, 25-13
Broken Bow def South Sioux City
Concordia def. Broken Bow 25-20, 5-25, 25-13
Harvest Festival Invite
Minden def. York 25-23, 25-23
Kearney Catholic def Gothenburg, 15-25, 25-23, 25-22
St. Paul def. Ogallala, 25-17, 26-24
NPCC Tourney
SEM def. Sutherland 25-13, 25-18
Hi-Line def. Maxwell 21-25, 25-18, 25-11
Hi-Line def. St. Pat’s 29-27, 20-25, 25-23
Paxton def. Hi-Line 25-11, 25-17
SEM def. Maxwell 25-13, 25-15
SEM def. St. Pat’s 25-27, 25-22, 25-22
Bridgeport Invite
Bayard def. Bridgeport, 25-17, 25-14
Bayard def. Leyton, 18-25, 25-13, 25-20
Bayard def. Perkins County, 25-16, 22-25, 25-15
Bridgeport def. Leyton, 25-23, 25-19
Bridgeport def. Perkins County, 25-10, 25-15
Perkins County def. Leyton, 25-12, 21-25, 25-19
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Northwest Invite
Aurora def. Gothenburg 7-5
Gothenburg def. CCV 4-2
NEN def. Gothenburg 10-1
Hastings Invite
Pius X def McCook 8-1
Waverly def McCook 3-2