Sport Shorts

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

LPS Tourney

Grand Island def. North Platte 25-18, 25-16

North Star def. North Platte 25-10, 25-19

Central City Invite

Nebraska Christian def. Lexington 25-14, 25-13

Hastings def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-15

McCook Invite

Chase County def. Gering 25-13, 25-27, 25-21

Southwest def. Alliance 23-25, 25-10, 25-10

Southwest def. McCook 19-25, 25-16, 25-10

Seward Tourney

Seward def. Broken Bow 26-24, 25-23

Broken Bow def. Oakland-Craig, 28-26, 14-25, 28-26

Concordia def. Broken Bow 25-20, 5-25, 25-13

Broken Bow def South Sioux City

Harvest Festival Invite

Minden def. York 25-23, 25-23

Kearney Catholic def Gothenburg, 15-25, 25-23, 25-22

St. Paul def. Ogallala, 25-17, 26-24

NPCC Tourney

SEM def. Sutherland 25-13, 25-18

Hi-Line def. Maxwell 21-25, 25-18, 25-11

Hi-Line def. St. Pat’s 29-27, 20-25, 25-23

Paxton def. Hi-Line 25-11, 25-17

SEM def. Maxwell 25-13, 25-15

SEM def. St. Pat’s 25-27, 25-22, 25-22

Bridgeport Invite

Bayard def. Bridgeport, 25-17, 25-14

Bayard def. Leyton, 18-25, 25-13, 25-20

Bayard def. Perkins County, 25-16, 22-25, 25-15

Bridgeport def. Leyton, 25-23, 25-19

Bridgeport def. Perkins County, 25-10, 25-15

Perkins County def. Leyton, 25-12, 21-25, 25-19

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Northwest Invite

Aurora def. Gothenburg 7-5

Gothenburg def. CCV 4-2

NEN def. Gothenburg 10-1

Hastings Invite

Pius X def McCook 8-1

Waverly def McCook 3-2

