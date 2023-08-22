SOFTBALL

McCook 13, Southern Valley Alma 1

MCCOOK — McCook started the season strong with eight runs in the first inning Monday against Alma.

The Bison added two runs in the second inning and closed the game out with three runs in the third inning.

Briley Morgan earned the victory on the mound for the Bison.

Southern Valley/Alma scored its only run in the first inning.

In the second game McCook shut out Chase County 12-0 on Monday.

McCook started out strong with a eight run first, followed by three runs in the second and one in the third.

McCook travels to Omaha Gross on Thursday.