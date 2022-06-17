60-year-old Ogallala cowboy defies his age at Buffalo Bill Rodeo

Rodeo would seem to be a sport for the young competitors.

But Jim Persinger isn’t buying it.

The Ogallala resident who turns 61 years old next month is still competing on amateur, senior and pro circuit events during the year.

Things didn’t go the steer wrestlers way on Friday night as a rough start left him on the ground just out of the shoot and out of contention.

“You try and estimate the start and here, the steers are running pretty hard,” Persinger said. “You’ve got to get a good start because to be in the money here, you’ve got to be in the four second range.

“I took the start I wanted, but (the calf) didn’t start and go like I anticipated,” he said. “I’ve seen him go the first two runs and he started good, but tonight, he decided to pause.”

His full-time job is an ag banker as he calls his rodeo weekends a “stress relief.”

He attends roughly 40 to 50 rodeos a year, riding his 21-year-old “fleabitten-coat” horse, Freckles. Next week he’ll be competing in a pro rodeo in Greeley, Colorado.

“It gets me out of my work element and into my other element if you will,” he said. “It really drives me to work out. I work out two to four times a week ... and riding horses is good exercise too.

“I don’t run as many practice steers that I used to,” he said. “If I have a good run or two I call it good because I can’t run 10 or 15. The old body don’t bounce like it used to.”

Persinger was a bull rider at Kansas State but stopped after graduation.

That retirement lasted until he was about 29 when he felt the desire to pursue steer wrestling.

“I went to a couple schools, got in with some guys and started practicing,” he said.

Persinger injured his knee during the Cheyenne Frontier Days in 2006 and after the ensuing surgery, he stepped away from the event for six years.

“The itch came back and I said, ‘I’ve got to do this again,’” Persinger said. “So I started going to the senior rodeos, had success and I’ve been going since for 10 years now.”

And he plans to keep going until his body tells him to stop.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I’m approaching the sunset of my career but I had a 5.9 (second) run in Arizona in February at the seniors. There was about five rodeos there and I won two of them. But then every now and then I’ll pick up a check at one of these pro rodeos.”

While he is still competitive, having fun remains a major factor why Persinger is still riding.

“You’ve got to have fun,” he said. “If you take this too serious, I don’t think you can be as good as you can be. You’ve got to stay loose and relaxed and not get too wound up.

“If you’re having fun, you’re going to do better,” Persinger said. “I firmly believe that.”

