 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Altig scores hole-in-one

  • 0
Local Sports

Kurt Altig, North Platte High School head football coach, scored a hole-in-one on No. 6 at Indian Meadows Golf Course on July 9.

Altig hit the 130-yard shot with a gap wedge.

The day was a family golf outing and witnesses to the shot were his wife, Nikki; daughter, Makenna; and son, Kade. It was his first hole-in-one.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay And Paraguay bid to host 2030 World Cup

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News