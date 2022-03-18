Delfino Benitez makes return at St. Paddy’s Beatdown

It’s been nearly three years since Delfino Benitez last had a competitive fight.

And the North Platte High School graduate, who broke two bones in his right leg in 2019, will mark his return to the cage on Saturday night in the St. Paddy’s Beatdown X at the D&N Event Center.

“The last couple years, everyone has been asking when I’m going to step back in there because they love to see me fight,” Benitez said during a phone interview earlier this week. “I feel I owe this to me, and in a way I owe it everyone else to go out there and put on a show at home.”

The 29-year-old Benitez, who lives and trains in Kearney and is nicknamed “Del Phenom,” is scheduled to face Dillion Cox in a matchup at 130 pounds.

It is among the nine pro fights scheduled among the 16 overall bouts.

The card also includes North Platte native Jayson Scott — who has won both of his previous pro fights — and headlined by two championship matches. Konnor Kuppe and Blayne Richards meet for the MCF welterweight belt, and Dwight Joseph and Taylor Moore square off for the MCF bantamweight title.

Benitez has a 3-1 pro record, the last win coming in a split decision on April 26, 2019. He was scheduled to fight in October that year, but broke his fibula and tibula during a sparring session in August while he was in Arizona.

“We were just light sparring too,” Benitez said. “I had my shin guards and everything and I just threw this combination that ended with a kick. It just hit the right spot on his knee and (the leg) cracked.

“I knew instantly when it happened,” Benitez said. “I dropped down because I knew I had a break. My immediate thought was, ‘Man, is this it? It’s over?’”

Because the break was so clean, doctors gave Benitez the option to let the injury heal naturally.

But three months later, Benitez had to undergo surgery to set the bones. He was then in a cast for another three months. Then the rehab process began as his muscles had atrophied and the tendons and ligaments in the leg were tight.

“Honestly it took me like a year to be able to even run right.” Benitez said. But he added he has come through the injury as a stronger fighter both physically and well as mentally.

“It was tough but I knew I had to sit back (and recover),” Benitez said. “It’s not an injury you can really rush just to get back in there.”

He paused for a second and added, “well you can but it probably isn’t the smartest thing.”

Benitez said he feels healthy and prepared as he heads into Saturday.

“I know I can do this and my body is fine,” he said. “But like they say, you have no way of telling until you step back in there.

“I’m just excited to get back in there,” he said. “I should say I’m grateful to get back in there and do what I love.”

