Midwest Destroyers win 7th district title in a row

For the seventh year in a row, the Midwest Destroyers, a local youth club wrestling team, won the District 2 championship and are sending 40 wrestlers to the NEUSAW state competition in Grand Island at the Heartland Events Center on March 20-21.
“I think that just the national growth in the sport itself is on the rise,” said Tad Haneborg, president of the board of directors for the D&N Event Center where MWD operates out of. “It’s drawing more kids into wrestling. It’s got to be one of the biggest sports beside soccer around here. The grittiness of the sport, this Nebraska area has a thing for it.”
The team has kids as young as 4 or 5 and works with athletes until high school.
The Midwest Destroyers feature five different divisions: Kindergarten, first and second grades, third and fourth grades, fifth and sixth grades and seventh and eighth grades. Each division has different weight classes as well, and Haneborg said the team has over 80 wrestlers that compete across these divisions. The wrestlers who qualified are listed below.
“I’m just supporting. There’s so much more that goes into it, I’m just a small part of it,” he said. “What makes it happen is the parents’ support, the kids’ support. We have about 80 kids in the club. We just want to be a good club for the community.”
Haneborg said the goal for the Midwest Destroyers is to be a feeder club for many of the area’s high schools, whether it’s North Platte, St. Pat’s, Hershey, Maxwell, etc. As interest in wrestling grows, so does the club’s membership, which has seen steady growth over the last few years.
“I think that it shows ... We want to be the feeder program for the high school,” he said. “It’s just a good feeder program for area wrestling.”
A big reason for the programs continued success is coach Steven Vach, an NSWCA Hall of Famer and two-time state medalist who has been with the Midwest Destroyers for around five years. Haneborg said his coaching style is a reflection on the 40 state qualifiers.
“Steven Vach, he’s been with us for about 5 years and his coaching ability has gotten us to the next level,” Haneborg said. “He keeps basic rules for these kids and they stick by it.”
The team will compete at the state tournament in a few weeks, but it won’t be the end of their season. The Midwest Destroyers will host the Rocky Mountain Nationals Wrestling Tournament on March 27-28 at the D&N Event Center.
The season slows down after the Rocky Mountain Nationals and spring sports get started, but Haneborg said MWD will keep practicing even after the tournaments are over.
“We’ll still practice and wrestle for as long as the kids want to, but the tournaments start slowing down,” he said.
Pre-K: Westyn Wasserburger, Luke Findley, Jensen Bassett.
1st-2nd grade: Landyn Coufal, Kai Sargent, Charlie Haneborg, Cutler Cauffman, Beau Davis, Noah Findley, Quinton Sellers, Jaxon Walz, Rafe Clouse.
3rd-4th grade: Ben Frame, Carson Foote, Damian Stinson, Teegan O’Brien, Zaedyn Quick, Cash Gambs.
5th-6th: Gavin Bryant, Brett Larson, Maddux Hernandez, Deaundrey Holmes, Zane Woodward, Breckyn Collins, Xavier Pieper, Jaxon Ayres, Dominic Stinson, Keeghan Clouse, Reece Perry, Ariana Alcorta, Lukas Dawson, Adrian Gilmore.
7th-8th grade: Brody Pitner, Tyler Haneborg, Kirk Wilson, Lathen Huntsman, Brent Boe, Will Rathjen, Konner Yonkers, Jaxon Halverson.