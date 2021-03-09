Midwest Destroyers win 7th district title in a row

For the seventh year in a row, the Midwest Destroyers, a local youth club wrestling team, won the District 2 championship and are sending 40 wrestlers to the NEUSAW state competition in Grand Island at the Heartland Events Center on March 20-21.

“I think that just the national growth in the sport itself is on the rise,” said Tad Haneborg, president of the board of directors for the D&N Event Center where MWD operates out of. “It’s drawing more kids into wrestling. It’s got to be one of the biggest sports beside soccer around here. The grittiness of the sport, this Nebraska area has a thing for it.”

The team has kids as young as 4 or 5 and works with athletes until high school.

The Midwest Destroyers feature five different divisions: Kindergarten, first and second grades, third and fourth grades, fifth and sixth grades and seventh and eighth grades. Each division has different weight classes as well, and Haneborg said the team has over 80 wrestlers that compete across these divisions. The wrestlers who qualified are listed below.

“I’m just supporting. There’s so much more that goes into it, I’m just a small part of it,” he said. “What makes it happen is the parents’ support, the kids’ support. We have about 80 kids in the club. We just want to be a good club for the community.”