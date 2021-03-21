Watch Now: Jayson Scott wins his final amateur fight; five North Platte fighters win at St. Paddy's Beatdown

Jayson Scott defended his Midwest Championship Fighting flyweight title and capped a perfect night for three fighters from the 691ON1 MMA & Fitness gym in North Platte.
Scott submitted Micah Haas in the second round of their matchup at 125 pounds that was the 14th and final fight on the card for the St. Paddy’s Beatdown IX on Saturday night at the D&N Center in North Platte.
Scott’s win, the final of his amateur career, came after his teammates — Ted Nesslein and Taylor McKeeman won their amateur matchups at 160- and 175-pounds, respectively, earlier in the night.
“I can’t do any of this without my teammates,” Scott said. “We have a good, good thing going on at 691ON1. Ted Nesslein, in making his debut, he looked calm. Taylor looked like a monster like always. It was a good night for us, 3 and 0. Couldn’t have done better.”
In addition, two other local fighters also won their matchup in street fights that opened the card. North Platte’s Jordan Davis who took the fight on three-days notice, submitted Paul Renshaw with a rear-naked choke less than a minute in.
Tyler Kirchner of Ogallala won the other street fight as he stopped North Platte’s Donald Bristol less than a minute into the match.
Scott, who improved his record to 12-2, was on the defense throughout the first round and early into the second against his undefeated opponent.
With a hometown crowd behind him, chanting out his name when Haas had him controlled along the fence at one point, was able to slip in a rear-naked choke from his back and locked it in to defend his championship.
“It feels amazing,” Scott said. “I got a tough opponent and was able to show my true skills and show what I can do during me being in bad positions ... and overcoming those situations.
“He had good control of me on my back, and I was able to get an underhook (a clinch hold) and get it pretty deep,” Scott said. “I was patient with it and that way I was able to sneak under the arm. I felt that his gas tank was depleting a little bit faster than mine and I was able to get that choke and sink it in.
Nesslein, making his amateur debut, pinned his opponent — Logan White, of Imperial — against the fence and stopped the fight less than a minute into the match with a series of strikes to his head and body.
“I thought I would be nervous but I was just really excited,” Nesslein said. “I felt the love from my hometown crowd. I thought I would hear them a lot more but I kind of zoned in (to the fight). I could hear my coach and could still hear (the crowd) a little bit. I just felt so comfortable.”
McKeeman stopped Drew Johnson with an armbar, the first time that he has submitted an opponent with that maneuver.
“It was nice — a good feeling,” McKeeman said of the finishing move.
The North Platte fighter let out a series of celebratory screams after the match as he acknowledged the crowd.
“I have a problem with not really believing in myself, so when I accomplish things like that, it means a lot personally,” McKeeman said. “I’ve never really had that confidence going through life so this is what I kind of do for it, to build myself up.”
Ryan MacDonald was in the corner for Scott, Nesslein and McKeeman and also trains all three fighters.
“It’s emotions like you could never imagine,” MacDonald said. “For me, it’s awesome to fight and compete, there’s no feeling like it. But a fighter winning and me being a small part of their journey, there’s not enough that I can say. There’s no words that feels the way that I feel tonight.”