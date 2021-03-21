Watch Now: Jayson Scott wins his final amateur fight; five North Platte fighters win at St. Paddy's Beatdown

With a hometown crowd behind him, chanting out his name when Haas had him controlled along the fence at one point, was able to slip in a rear-naked choke from his back and locked it in to defend his championship.

“It feels amazing,” Scott said. “I got a tough opponent and was able to show my true skills and show what I can do during me being in bad positions ... and overcoming those situations.

“He had good control of me on my back, and I was able to get an underhook (a clinch hold) and get it pretty deep,” Scott said. “I was patient with it and that way I was able to sneak under the arm. I felt that his gas tank was depleting a little bit faster than mine and I was able to get that choke and sink it in.

Nesslein, making his amateur debut, pinned his opponent — Logan White, of Imperial — against the fence and stopped the fight less than a minute into the match with a series of strikes to his head and body.

“I thought I would be nervous but I was just really excited,” Nesslein said. “I felt the love from my hometown crowd. I thought I would hear them a lot more but I kind of zoned in (to the fight). I could hear my coach and could still hear (the crowd) a little bit. I just felt so comfortable.”