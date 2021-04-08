 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Legion to host 4 Person Scramble golf tourney
0 comments

American Legion to host 4 Person Scramble golf tourney

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local Sports

North Platte American Legion is set to host a four-person scramble golf tournament at Lake Maloney Golf Club on May 8.

The tournament is a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start and the cost is $65 per person, which covers the entry fee, flight prizes, dinner, flag prizes and more.

Entry deadline is May 4 or the first 30 paid teams, and checks can be made out to “North Platte Legion Baseball”.

Non-golfers can join for dinner after the scramble at around 5:30 p.m. The cost for dinner is $15.

Contact Chuck Francis at 308-660-1577 or Lake Maloney Golf Course at 308-532-9998 for more information.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News