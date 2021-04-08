American Legion to host 4 Person Scramble golf tourney

Telegraph staff report
North Platte American Legion is set to host a four-person scramble golf tournament at Lake Maloney Golf Club on May 8.
The tournament is a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start and the cost is $65 per person, which covers the entry fee, flight prizes, dinner, flag prizes and more.
Entry deadline is May 4 or the first 30 paid teams, and checks can be made out to “North Platte Legion Baseball”.
Non-golfers can join for dinner after the scramble at around 5:30 p.m. The cost for dinner is $15.
Contact Chuck Francis at 308-660-1577 or Lake Maloney Golf Course at 308-532-9998 for more information.
