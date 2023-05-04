Anselmo-Merna’s Colin Cooksley took advantage of a second chance to redeem a missed putt from earlier in the day during the St. Pat’s Invite at River’s Edge.

Cooksley had missed his putt on the first hole at the start of the day, so when he was faced with a tough putt to win a one-hole playoff against St. Pat’s Matthew Phelps to win the tournament, he was nervous.

“Very nervous,” Cooksley said. “I just have an individual coach that had me do breathing strategies to help me slow my heart rate down so I could regain a little bit, but I don’t know if it worked all that well.”

He made the putt with no problem and gave a little fist pump in celebration. Cooksley won the St. Pat’s Invite on Tuesday, his first-ever tournament win.

“It was a good feeling to make,” Cooksley said. “Finally winning one after all the second places I’ve gotten this year.”

Cooksley and Phelps both shot 81s, three strokes better than Sandhills Valley’s Cole Kramer, Sutherland’s Ryker Copeland and Hitchcock County’s Brayden Melchert, who each shot an 84 to finish third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Hitchcock County’s Ashton Johnson came in sixth, Paxton’s Jacob Holzfaster came in seventh, Wallace’s Matt Lungrin finished eighth, Sandhills Valley’s Braden Powell placed ninth and Hitchcock County’s Jack Baker came in 10th.

Hitchcock County came in first as a team with a score of 353, Sandhills Valley finished second and Sutherland came in third. St. Pat’s placed fourth.

“It was a perfect day for it,” St. Pat’s coach Brendan Lynes said. “I was excited for all the schools, and the boys shot about what we shot the last time we were out here. I was pretty excited about that.”

Thomas Gale shot a 90 for the Irish, followed by Casey Jett and Landon Shepherd with 103s. Hershey’s Bryce Bode and Hayden Davison shot 95s and Drew Hoelscher finished with a 103.

Sutherland’s Grady Dempcy shot a 93, followed by Kason Bruns’ 96, Harmon Johnson’s 98 and Chayce Crump’s 106.

Riley Strawder finished with a 124 for Wallace, and Chase Martin shot a 137.

“Those guys are all really, really good golfers,” Lynes said. “They all hung right in there. It was a lot of fun to watch them play today too. To have that many teams, to have that many good players out here too is credit to Class D and Class C golf.”

Team results

1, Hitchcock County, 353. 2, Sandhills Valley, 361. 3, Sutherland, 371. 4, St. Pat’s 377, 5, Paxton, 392. 6, Maywood-Hayes Center, 393. 7, South Loup, 394. 8, Mullen, 396. 9, Cambridge, 406. 10, Anselmo-Merna, 460.

Individual results

(Top 10)

1, Colin Cooksley, Anselmo-Merna, 81. 2, Matthew Phelps, St. Pat’s, 81. 3, Cole Kramer, Sandhills Valley, 84. 4, Ryker Copeland, Sutherland, 84. 5, Brayden Melchert, Hitchcock County, 84. 6, Ashton Johnson, Hitchcock County, 85. 7, Jacob Holzfaster, Paxton, 86. 8, Matt Lungrin, Wallace, 86. 9, Braden Powell, Sandhills Valley, 87. 10, Jack Baker, Hitchcock County, 89.