Area scores

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Broken Bow Invite

Boys team results

1, Gothenburg, 18. 2, St. Pat’s, 36. 3, Broken Bow, 58. 4, Minden, 89. 5, Sandhills Valley, 112. 6, Ord, 117. 7, McCook, 129. 8, St. Paul, 162. 9, Doniphan-Trumbull, 165. 10, Medicine Valley, 200. 11, South Loup, 204. 12, Cozad, 208. 13, Arcadia-Loup City, 231. 14, Valentine, 236.

Boys individual results

(Top 10)

1, Jarrett Miles, 16:49.57, St. Pat’s. 2, Noah Osmond, 17:07.30, Broken Bow. 3, Parker Graves, 17:14.44, Gothenburg. 4, Ethan Olsen, 17:18.86, Gothenburg. 5, Yahriel Gaeta, 17:22.05, Gothenburg. 6, Nathan Sager, 17:42.64, Gothenburg. 7, Dax Connick, 17:44.03, St. Pat’s. 8, Josiah Wilkinson, 17:48.31, McCook. 9, Porter Connick, 17:50.02, St. Pat’s. 10, Logan Recoy, 17:54.06, South Loup.

Girls team results

1, McCook, 25. 2, Minden, 43. 3, Doniphan-Trumbull, 56. 4, Cozad, 77. 5, Broken Bow, 94. 6, Hi-Line, 109. 7, Gothenburg, 134. 8, St. Pat’s, 141. 9, Valentine, 164. 10, Arcadia-Loup City, 190. 11, Maxwell, 191.

Girls individual results

(Top 10)

1, Sammy Rodewald, 19:58.20, McCook. 2, Jessie Hurt, 20:18.28, Minden. 3, Katherine Kerrigan, 20:39.65, Ainsworth. 4, Anna Fitzgerald, 20:48.44, Doniphan-Trumbull. 5, Braelyn Gifford, 20:48.64, St. Pat’s. 6, Sienna Dutton, 21:11.02, McCook. 7, Mallory Applegate, 21:15.25, Cozad. 8, Karyn Burkholder, 21:20.18, Cozad. 9, Ella Cool, 21:22.66, South Loup. 10, Trinity Houchin, 21:28.60, Minden.

Doggy Dash 5K

Men's overall

Warren Lannon (20-29), 17:33.

13-19

1, Keanan Castillo, 22:10.

20-29

1, Kyle Bottom, 18:13.

30-39

1, Jake Hasenauer, 17:59.

40-49

1, Erik Richardson, 25:35.

50-59

1, Jamie Gastineau, 20:03.

60-69

1, Jeff Bargell, 20:53.

70+

1, Danny Delgado, 32:22.

Women's overall

Marissa Ramos(20-29)

13-19

1, Sam Bales, 33:30.

20-29

1, Mariah Bottom, 32:32.

30-39

1, Amy Sabatka, 27:05.

40-49

1, Heather George, 23:29

50-59

1, Linda Kramer, 23:34

60-69

1, Lynn Lupomech, 25:37

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Kearney Invite

Bennington def. North Platte 25-13, 25-14

Seven Valley Tourney

Medicine Valley def. Arthur County 25-23, 25-12

South Loup def. Brady 25-18, 25-20

South Loup def. Twin Loup 25-19, 25-22

Ansley/Litchfield def. Brady 25-20, 25-22

Medicine Valley def. Sandhills/Thedford 29-27, 25-22

Ansley/Litchfield def. Arthur County 25-21, 25-11

South Loup def. Medicine Valley 28-21, 18-25, 25-22

Loomis 9/11 Invite

Loomis def. Maxwell 25-13, 25-10

Hi-Line def. Bertrand 25-17, 17-25, 25-18

Loomis def. Wallace 20-25, 25-15, 25-22

Wallace def. Hi-Line 25-19, 25-9

Hitchcock County Tourney

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Hitchcock County 25-16, 25-8

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Alma 25-18, 25-19

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Axtell 25-23, 29-27

Axtell def. Wauneta-Palisade 25-17, 25-15

Garden County Tourney

Garden County def. Creek Valley 25-11, 25-21

Garden County def. Leyton 25-22, 22-25, 28-26

Leyton def. Creek Valley 25-23,15-25, 25-17

Elm Creek Invite

Sutherland def. Elm Creek 25-13, 22-25, 25-17

Pleasanton def. Sutherland 26-24, 25-12

North Bend Central Invite

North Bend Central def. Lexington 25-18, 25-16

Lincoln Christian def. Lexington 15-25, 25-10, 25-20

Cozad Invite

Gothenburg def. Sidney 25-11, 25-17

Centrua def. Arthur County 25-16, 25-12

Ogallala def. St. Cecilia 25-11, 25-17

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

GICC def. McCook 10-9

St. Paul def Lexington, 10-4

Gothenburg def. Chase County 16-0

