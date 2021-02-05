Area wrestlers advance to district at Class D Sub-District 4B Tournament

Sutherland’s Hunter Cook pinned Medicine Valley’s Jaden Henderson in two minutes and 44 seconds to win the 145-pound division. As he stood up and the referee raised his hand to signal to win, a voice echoed through the PA system at the gymnasium at St. Pat’s.
It told the crowd watching the NSAA Class D Sub-District 4B Tournament that Cook not only placed first, but he also won his 100th career match. But Cook didn’t view it as something too special.
“It was pretty good I guess,” he said. “I don’t really know what to think about it. It’s just another win.”
It was a day full of accomplishments as many area teams competed at St. Pat’s for a chance to advance to the district tournament next week in Sutherland.
This is the first year the NSAA is introducing the idea of sub-district to wrestling. This year, districts have been divided into two sub-districts, with the top four in each weight division advancing to next week’s district tournament.
The Class D Sub-District 4A Tournament will take place Saturday in Maxwell, and the top four in each division there will be grouped with the top four from Friday’s competition for the Class D district at Sutherland.
Sutherland led the day with many of its wrestlers qualifying for district by either winning or placing. Cauy Morgan won the 113-pound division after pinning Hitchcock County’s Kaleb Christofferson.
Jon Peterka took the 132-pound division after beating Garden County’s Gavin Hunt by fall, and Samuel Foster won the 138-pound division by defeating Perkins County’s Colton Pouk by decision.
Gavin White became Sutherland’s final winner after defeating Garden County’s Chesney Stanczyk in the 195-pound division. Brodey Frederick (fourth, 126), Aydan Kaps (second, 170) and Austin Lee (third, 182) also advanced to district.
Garden County, who finished second as a team, had many of its wrestlers advance on Friday as well. Colton Holthus won the 152-pound division by pinning Banner County’s Wyatt Reichenberg, and Trey Kirch pinned Kaps to win the 170-pound division. Garden County had nine of its wrestlers move on to district.
“Our team performed pretty well today,” Garden County coach Jayson Peetzke said. “We went out there and battled tough. A few kids really pulled it out and did a lot better than what we kind of were expecting them to do, so they fought extremely hard.”
Hitchcock County placed third as a team and advanced 10 wrestlers, with two of them winning their weight classes. Blake Devitt pinned Sioux County’s Jadon Skavdahl in the only match of the 113-pound division, and Keegan Shuler defeated Garden County’s Dallas Miller by fall in the 182-pound division.
The host team, St. Pat’s, also found a bit of success Friday. Hunter Deeds won his 100th career match in the first round of the 138-pound division when he defeated Hitchcock County’s Jack McArthur. He finished third overall to move on to district.
The Irish had five of their wrestlers advance, but only Landon Nichols (220) placed higher than second.
“Certainly our three best shots would be Gavin Nutter, Landon Nichols and Hunter Deeds,” St. Pat’s coach Kevin Wood said. “Two of those three have been to the state tournament before, and I think all three of them have a chance. But the truth is, I think all three of them could end up not qualifying. So we’re really on the bubble.”
Team results
1, Sutherland, 145. 2, Garden County, 137. 3, Hitchcock County, 122. 4, St. Pat’s, 65. 5, Perkins County, 61. 6, Hay Springs, 46. 7, Medicine Valley, 44. 8, Crawford, 35. 9, Sioux County, 23. 10, Banner County, 16. 11, Dundy County-Stratton, 14.
District qualifiers
106 — 1, Jarhett Anderson, Hay Springs. 2, Chris Loyd, Garden County.
113 — 1, Blake Devitt, Hitchcock County. 2, Jadon Skavdahl, Sioux County.
120 — 1, Cauy Morgan, Sutherland. 2, Kaleb Christofferson, Hitchcock County. 3, Mason Toner, Perkins County.
126 — 1, Wesley Jacobs, Hay Springs. 2, Gavin Losey, Hitchcock County. 3, Kyle Rote, Garden County. 4, Brodey Frederick, Sutherland.
132 — 1, Jon Peterka, Sutherland. 2, Gavin Hunt, Garden County. 3, Dax Connick, St. Pat’s. 4, Nathan Kollmorgen, Hitchcock County.
138 — 1, Samuel Foster, Sutherland. 2, Colton Pouk, Perkins County. 3, Hunter Deeds, St. Pat’s. 4, Adam Hill, Garden County.
145 — 1, Hunter Cook, Sutherland. 2, Jaden Henderson, Medicine Valley. 3, Kolyn Gaston, Hitchcock County. 4, Gaven Nutter, St. Pat’s.
152 — 1, Colton Holthus, Garden County. 2, Wyatt Reichenberg, Banner County. 3, Tanner O`Brien, Hitchcock County. 4, Josh Gage, Medicine Valley.
160 — 1, Kolby Welling, Crawford. 2, Gunner Roberson, Garden County. 3, Jesse Dunn, Sioux County. 4, Rex Fell, Dundy County-Stratton.
170 — 1, Trey Kirch, Garden County. 2, Aydan Kaps, Sutherland. 3, Jordyn Anderson, Hay Springs.
182 — 1, Keegan Shuler, Hitchcock County. 2, Dallas Miller, Garden County. 3, Austin Lee, Sutherland. 4, Kaden Cole, Medicine Valley.
195 — 1, Gavin White, Sutherland. 2, Chesney Stanczyk, Garden County. 3, Taylor King, St. Pat’s. 4, Aspen Henderson, Medicine Valley.
220 — 1, Brandon Knoles, Perkins County. 2, Landon Nichols, St. Pat’s. 3, Kyler Gaston, Hitchcock County.
285 — 1, Austin Meyer, Perkins County. 2, Clayton Baxter, Hitchcock County. 3, Carter Rudloff, Crawford. 4, Taylor Hubl, Hitchcock County.