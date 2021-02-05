Area wrestlers advance to district at Class D Sub-District 4B Tournament

Sutherland’s Hunter Cook pinned Medicine Valley’s Jaden Henderson in two minutes and 44 seconds to win the 145-pound division. As he stood up and the referee raised his hand to signal to win, a voice echoed through the PA system at the gymnasium at St. Pat’s.

It told the crowd watching the NSAA Class D Sub-District 4B Tournament that Cook not only placed first, but he also won his 100th career match. But Cook didn’t view it as something too special.

“It was pretty good I guess,” he said. “I don’t really know what to think about it. It’s just another win.”

It was a day full of accomplishments as many area teams competed at St. Pat’s for a chance to advance to the district tournament next week in Sutherland.

This is the first year the NSAA is introducing the idea of sub-district to wrestling. This year, districts have been divided into two sub-districts, with the top four in each weight division advancing to next week’s district tournament.

The Class D Sub-District 4A Tournament will take place Saturday in Maxwell, and the top four in each division there will be grouped with the top four from Friday’s competition for the Class D district at Sutherland.