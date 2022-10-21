Arthur County downs Wallace to complete first perfect regular season in 11 years

ARTHUR — The last time Arthur County had an undefeated regular season the Wolves captured a state football title.

This year's squad hopes history repeats itself.

The Wolves moved to 8-0 with a 70-41 win over Wallace on Friday afternoon to complete a perfect run through the schedule for the first time since the 2011 squad beat Greeley-Wolbach for the 6-man title and finished 11-0.

"We expressed that this week (in practice) that we could do something that hasn't been done here in 11 years — an undefeated regular season and a district championship," Wolves coach Wade Kramer said of his team which remained No. 2 in this week's Omaha World-Herald state poll.

Senior Lance Vasa helped that effort as he scored six times (four rushing, a 34-yard reception and a 63-yard kick return) to lead the Wolves, who surpassed 70 points for the third time this season.

Wolves junior Dane Pilakowski caught a 48-yard touchdown pass and rushed 34 yards for another score.

Four of Vasa's touchdowns came in the first half as the Wolves scored on all seven of their possessions and led 44-12 at the break.

"Lance has always been a special kid," Kramer said. "Since he was a sixth-grader I've been coaching him ... and, yeah, he's a special guy."

Carson Glunz rushed for three touchdowns — 3, 36, and 9 yards — to lead the Wildcats (4-4), who had a three-game winning streak snapped but have qualified for the postseason.

Glunz' 36-yard run brought the Wildcats to within 44-24 of Arthur County with 3 minutes, 14 seconds left in the third quarter, but Vasa returned the ensuing kickoff and Wallace never got closer than 25 points the rest of the way.

Wallace sophomore Jorge Valadez was injured with 2:23 left in regulation as he landed awkwardly after his body was twisted while being tackled on a rushing attempt. He was removed from the field by ambulance for medical treatment.

"He's a good kid and had been working hard in practice," Wallace coach Eric Miller said of Valadez. "He gets in on kickoff for us and does a great job, and just prayers that he's alright. He's a tough kid and we are here to support him. Just hope that everything is alright."

Miller said his team needs to regroup as a whole and get set for the postseason. He said the second half against Wallace was an effort to build upon.

"We challenged (the players) at halftime," he said. "We said, 'We're not worried about the scoreboard right now. You have to come out and compete, have some pride and play some football.' I think for most part we did that. We played a lot better second half. Now we've got to do it for four quarters."

The Wildcats scored on just two of their first seven possessions of the first half, and time in the second quarter ran out after one snap into their eighth.

"I thought we did our jobs (defensively)," Kramer said. "We schemed well, kind of had an idea of what (Wallace) wanted to do and we shut them down pretty much (in the first half).

"(Gunz) is a heckuva running back and gets chunks of yards at a time," Kramer said. "I told our guys that we need to limit (Wallace's) explosive plays and we got that done."

But, while the Wolves completed a perfect regular season, the performance Friday wasn't flawless.

"There's always some things (to work on)," Kramer said. "The main thing is when we come out of halftime we're a little sluggish and a little lax on what we need to do job-wise. We need to get that fixed.

"We have to come out of halftime with the same intensity we did for kickoff."