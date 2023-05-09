Five jumpers were on their final attempts to break the state-meet-qualifying height of 6-3 in the high jump and punch their ticket to Omaha Burke High School next week.

Only Cozad’s Cash Chytka cleared the mark. And after two failed attempts at the next height, the Haymaker senior decided to stop and start focusing on his performance at state.

“I wanted to get 6-3 and go to state,” Chytka said. “My goal is to try and get to that 6-7 mark. That would be a school record, so try to get there.”

Chytka was one of many athletes to qualify for the state meet at the District B6 Meet in Ogallala on Tuesday, officially kicking off postseason track and field.

“It means a lot because all season, it’s what I’ve been training for,” Chytka said.

Sidney’s Jacob Dowse and Keian Kaiser, Ogallala’s Jackton Rezac and Lexington’s Greysen Strauss all reached the 6-1 mark but couldn’t overcome the final hurdle, though some came close.

Chytka said he’s trying to place in the top three at state this season after placing fifth last year, and he hopes to do so while breaking the school record. He reached 6-4 last year at Burke.

“I should be able to go farther than that,” he said.

Scottsbluff’s Payton Burda came within a fraction of a second of surpassing the minute mark during the 400-meter race. Her time of 1:00.13 was a season best, but she still wants to bring her time down.

“It was strong,” Burda said. “I wanted to break a minute, but I was really close.”

Burda said she has broken a minute before, but she hasn’t done it so far this season. She will have another chance to do so after qualifying for the state meet. Burda said she’s looking forward to creating new memories and racing against strong competition.

“I think I will (break a minute) with those girls down there,” Burda said.

No one was catching Gering’s Madison Seiler in the 3,200-meter race, but Ogallala’s Lindee Henning edged out McCook’s Samantha Rodewald by five seconds to finish second in the race. All three girls qualified for the state meet.

“It was definitely a dog race,” Henning said. “The last two laps, I really had to fight for it.”

Henning also qualified in both the 4x800 relay and the 1,600-meter race. Henning said she wants to break the school record in the 1,600 and reach a time in the low five minutes.

“Yeah, I do,” said Henning when asked if she thinks she can beat that record.

Other boys winners include McCook’s Lucas Gomez-Wilson in the 100 and 200, Sidney’s Isak Doty in the 400, Lexington’s Oscar Aguado in the 800 and 1,600, Lexington’s Ian Salazar in the 3,200, Chadron’s Xander Provance in the 110 hurdles, Chadron’s Malachi Swallow in the 300 hurdles, the Chadron 4x100 relay, the Chadron 4x400 relay team, the Scottsbluff 4x800 relay, Cozad’s Jaden Cervantes in shot put, Lexington’s Luis Castellanos in discus, Gothenburg’s Jake Burge in pole vault, McCook’s Adam Duggar in long jump and McCook’s Alex Messinger in triple jump.

Other girls winners include Cozad’s Makaia Baker in the 100, Gering’s Alissa Morales in the 200, Seiler in the 800 and 1,600, Sidney’s Chloe Ahrens in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, the Gothenburg 4x100 relay team, the McCook 4x400 relay team, the McCook 4x800 relay team, McCook’s Brittni Kinne in shot put, Gothenburg’s Madison Smith in discus, Sidney’s Karsyn Leeling in high jump, long jump and triple jump and McCook’s Hannah Crow in pole vault.