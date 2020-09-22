Barner walks off in North Platte win over McCook

“We were aggressive again trying to go after the long ball,” Barner said. “We were putting them up a little too high instead of driving them. It was a good combination between them and us, but yeah, it worked out in the end.”

Both teams had their chances to get a run on the board in regulation. Abby Orr and Ellie Hanson hit back-to-back singles with one out in the bottom of the fourth for the Bulldogs, but consecutive fly outs ended the inning.

McCook had a runner reach second in the top of the fifth, but two strikeouts from Montelongo ended the threat. North Platte had another chance in the bottom of the inning, when Kaitlyn Aden reached third and Barner reached first with two outs, but Aspen Nelson grounded out to the pitcher. Orr reached second in the bottom of the seventh, but didn’t score.

Momentum changed in North Platte’s favor in the eighth inning. Teams start with a runner on second in extra innings, and McCook’s runner was thrown out at third after attempting to take the bag on a wild pitch.

That left an opening for the Bulldogs, with a runner on second, to win the game off Barner’s home run.

“I was tempted to have her bunt,” Barner said. “I know she can slap, so I was pretty confident we could get a bunt down. I was actually going to let her have one pitch to drive ... she had her opportunity and took it.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.