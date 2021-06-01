FNBO Nationals juniors defeat Hastings 7-4

Nine players recorded hits as the North Platte FNBO Nationals juniors defeated Hastings 7-4 on Tuesday in Hastings. The seniors fell to Hastings 4-3.

The Nationals had 12 hits on the day. Ty Robinson led the way with three, and Cauy Kohl added two. Jack Polk, Caden Joneson, Kaden Thompson and Kohl had an RBI each.

Tristen Beyer tossed four innings, giving up just one run on three hits while walking four. Rayce Moerke pitched three innings in relief, letting up three runs on three hits.

Beyer loaded up the bases in the bottom of the first after allowing two singles and walking a batter before walking in a run. He got out of the jam with a double play and didn’t allow another run.

The Nationals responded in the fourth inning by tying the game on four singles, then they took a 3-1 lead later in the inning after Beyer reached on an error that scored both Kohl and Thompson.

Polk singled in Tyler Townsend in the top of the fourth, then advanced to third on a Beyer double. Joneson scored Polk on an infield single to push the score 5-1.

The Nationals added two more runs in the top of fifth after Cooper Hill scored on a wild pitch and Easton Jones scored on a Kohl single.