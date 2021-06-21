FNBO Nationals juniors defeat McCook in opening game of doubleheader

Cooper Hill knocked in three runs on two hits, Caden Joneson had two RBIs and two hits and pitcher Jack Polk threw a five-hit, one-run complete game as the FNBO Nationals juniors defeated McCook 9-1 in five innings in the first game of a doubleheader Monday.

The Nationals used a four-hit, five-run fifth inning to end the game early, all with two outs against them.

“I thought we were pretty aggressive, hit-and-running, stealing a lot of bases and putting pressure on them,” coach Ryan Jones said. “We did make some mistakes base-running as well, but I guess that happens at times when you’re so aggressive. But we got a couple big base hits late in that game to get the run rule. That saves us pitches … it’s nice to see our boys score a few runs in the fifth and end it.”

North Platte put a run on the board first in the bottom of the first inning. Polk walked and Joneson doubled, setting the stage for an RBI groundout from Hill. Polk allowed an unearned run in the top of the second on a passed ball to tie the game at 1-1.

