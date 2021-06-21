FNBO Nationals juniors defeat McCook in opening game of doubleheader

Cooper Hill knocked in three runs on two hits, Caden Joneson had two RBIs and two hits and pitcher Jack Polk threw a five-hit, one-run complete game as the FNBO Nationals juniors defeated McCook 9-1 in five innings in the first game of a doubleheader Monday.
The Nationals used a four-hit, five-run fifth inning to end the game early, all with two outs against them.
“I thought we were pretty aggressive, hit-and-running, stealing a lot of bases and putting pressure on them,” coach Ryan Jones said. “We did make some mistakes base-running as well, but I guess that happens at times when you’re so aggressive. But we got a couple big base hits late in that game to get the run rule. That saves us pitches … it’s nice to see our boys score a few runs in the fifth and end it.”
North Platte put a run on the board first in the bottom of the first inning. Polk walked and Joneson doubled, setting the stage for an RBI groundout from Hill. Polk allowed an unearned run in the top of the second on a passed ball to tie the game at 1-1.
“Jack does a good job,” Jones said. “He competes, he’s right around the zone a lot. He knows how to get hitters out, and he was effective today as well. I thought Kaden Thompson in left field made a huge play early in the game, and it really settled Jack down, and we got the win for him.”
The runs didn’t stop coming for the Nationals, though. Easton Geisler reached on a ground ball to second base that scored Ty Robinson, and Geisler’s pinch runner, Isaac Irish, came around two batters later on a sacrifice fly to right. In the third inning, Hill scored from third on an error by the catcher to make the score 4-1.
Both teams remained off the board until the fifth inning. Meanwhile, Polk kept McCook at bay, preventing it from reaching third base in any other inning.
North Platte used a five-run fifth inning to end the game by mercy rule. The Nationals put runners on the corners with two outs, an error from the pitcher brought Geisler home. A walk and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases for Joneson, who scored two runs on a single to left field.
Hill ended the game on a fly ball to left field that brought in the final two runs.
“We did enough,” Jones said. “McCook’s got a nice ball team there, and they can hit. They put some pressure on us as well earlier in the game. Really, that’s a good win.”