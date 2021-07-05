FNBO Nationals juniors defeat Ogallala in 12-4 mercy rule

Easton Jones collected three hits and drove in five runs, and the FNBO Nationals juniors scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to beat Ogallala in a 12-4 mercy rule in six innings Monday at Bill Wood Field.
It was North Platte’s last home game of the season.
“We had a good year at home,” coach Ryan Jones said. “It’s a beautiful facility. A lot of people come out and watch us, and it’s nice for the kids. It’s nice to end on a win.
“A good year at home, and now we got to win some games on the road,” he added.
Caden Joneson went four innings and gave up four runs — two earned — on six hits and four walks. Cauy Kohl relieved him and tossed two innings of one-hit baseball.
“Cauy Kohl threw well in relief,” Jones said. “He threw strikes with the lead, which we always ask our kids to do. Pitch with a lead and he did a good job with that. And our hitters hit today. Easton Jones did a nice job at the plate. A lot of guys on base for him and he got a lot of RBIs. It was nice to see.”
The Nationals scored in every inning except for the fifth, and they did so on seven hits. They loaded the bases in the bottom of the first, and scored their first run on an RBI fly out to right field. Back-to-back walks brought in a second run.
Ogallala tied the game in the top of the second after an error on a ground ball to the pitcher and an RBI single to right field scored two runs.
North Platte started to pull away in the bottom of the frame when Caden Joneson’s 2-RBI triple and Tyler Townsend’s RBI single pushed the score to 5-2.
The Nationals put the game out of reach in the bottom of the third with three more runs to make the score 8-3. Rayce Moerke scored on a passed ball, then Jones singled to left to score two more runs.
Both teams traded runs in the fourth, then didn’t score in the fifth. In the sixth, Moerke scored on a Joneson sacrifice fly to center field, then Jones hit a double to center that brought in the final two runs.
“And that’s executing, and it’s really nice to see,” Jones said. “And a lot of it was with two outs, which is even better to see. Happy with that and happy to score a lot of two-out runs.”