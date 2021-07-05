FNBO Nationals juniors defeat Ogallala in 12-4 mercy rule

Easton Jones collected three hits and drove in five runs, and the FNBO Nationals juniors scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to beat Ogallala in a 12-4 mercy rule in six innings Monday at Bill Wood Field.

It was North Platte’s last home game of the season.

“We had a good year at home,” coach Ryan Jones said. “It’s a beautiful facility. A lot of people come out and watch us, and it’s nice for the kids. It’s nice to end on a win.

“A good year at home, and now we got to win some games on the road,” he added.

Caden Joneson went four innings and gave up four runs — two earned — on six hits and four walks. Cauy Kohl relieved him and tossed two innings of one-hit baseball.

“Cauy Kohl threw well in relief,” Jones said. “He threw strikes with the lead, which we always ask our kids to do. Pitch with a lead and he did a good job with that. And our hitters hit today. Easton Jones did a nice job at the plate. A lot of guys on base for him and he got a lot of RBIs. It was nice to see.”