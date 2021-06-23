FNBO Nationals juniors topple Grand Island 8-0 in first game of doubleheader

Jack Polk had two hits and two RBIs, Kaden Thompson added two RBIs of his own and starting pitcher Easton Jones pitched a two-hit shutout as the FNBO Nationals juniors defeated Grand Island 8-0 in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday.

North Platte defeated Grand Island 7-3 in the second game on a three-hit game from Tyler Townsend and a three-hit, three run outing from Rayce Moerke.

“That’s a great win. We just beat a really good team 8-0,” coach Ryan Jones said. “And when you beat a team like that, obviously you got to do a lot of good things. And we did. We played really, really good defense.”

That defense backed up Easton Jones well early on. The first inning featured a diving Cooper Hill at third to record the first out. Jones, who went all five innings, only recorded three strikeouts and gave up just two hits.

“Easton Jones threw really well, and to two-hit a team like that says a lot about his command and the spots he was hitting,” Jones said. “Very proud of him, he pitched a good game. And Easton Geisler back there (at catcher) did a good job. He’s hitting his target, and that’s how you win games.”