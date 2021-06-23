FNBO Nationals juniors topple Grand Island 8-0 in first game of doubleheader

Jack Polk had two hits and two RBIs, Kaden Thompson added two RBIs of his own and starting pitcher Easton Jones pitched a two-hit shutout as the FNBO Nationals juniors defeated Grand Island 8-0 in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday.
North Platte defeated Grand Island 7-3 in the second game on a three-hit game from Tyler Townsend and a three-hit, three run outing from Rayce Moerke.
“That’s a great win. We just beat a really good team 8-0,” coach Ryan Jones said. “And when you beat a team like that, obviously you got to do a lot of good things. And we did. We played really, really good defense.”
That defense backed up Easton Jones well early on. The first inning featured a diving Cooper Hill at third to record the first out. Jones, who went all five innings, only recorded three strikeouts and gave up just two hits.
“Easton Jones threw really well, and to two-hit a team like that says a lot about his command and the spots he was hitting,” Jones said. “Very proud of him, he pitched a good game. And Easton Geisler back there (at catcher) did a good job. He’s hitting his target, and that’s how you win games.”
While it took the Nationals a few innings to get their offense rolling, it only took one for them to take the lead. With runners on the corners, Caden Joneson stole second, which prompted a throw from the catcher that darted into center field.
This allowed Thompson to score from third and Joneson to take off from second. A high throw to third brought Joneson home and gave North Platte a 2-0 lead.
“Part of that is we put the ball in play,” Jones said. “And that’s what I say when we put pressure on the defense. If you’re striking out every at-bat, they don’t have to make the throws and the plays. Putting the ball in play and aggressive base running really helped with that.”
The offense came alive in the third inning when an error and two walks loaded the bases. Joneson hit into a fielder’s choice that scored Isaac Irish, then Hill singled to shortstop and pushed the score to 4-0.
In the fourth inning, back-to-back singles from Thompson and Polk scored three more runs for the Nationals.
North Platte needed one more run in the top of the fifth with bases loaded, and a walk on a full count to Thompson scored the final run needed for a mercy rule.
“Late in the game, we had nice sac bunts that ended up being base hits because of our placement,” Jones said. “The next thing you know, we have eight runs.”
SENIOR LEGION BASEBALL
Grand Island 5, North Platte 2
Five runs across the first two innings was all that was needed for Grand Island as it defeated the FNBO Nationals 5-2 in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday in Grand Island.
Grand Island was leading North Platte 8-4 in the top of the seventh inning of the second game.
Will Coe started the game for North Platte and went one innings, giving up two runs on one hit and two walks. Jeremiah Seamann relieved Coe in the second inning and allowed three runs on two hits and four walks.
Carsen Johnson went three scoreless innings of one-hit ball, and Cody Wright pitched the last inning and only gave up two hits.
Johnson led the team offensively with three hits, while Coe, Seamann and Carter Kelley picked up a hit each.
North Platte strung together a rally in the fourth inning with bases loaded. Wright and Coe scored on wild pitches, but a two-out groundout kept the Nationals from making the game any closer.