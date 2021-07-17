FNBO Nationals mercy rule opponents on 2nd day of District A7 Tournament

Eight players had multi-hit games, and North Platte scored six runs in an inning three times as the FNBO Nationals seniors cruised to a 19-5 victory over Lexington on Saturday to survive elimination in the District A7 Tournament.

The Nationals had 17 hits, and each player in the lineup scored a run. Tate Janas led the way with four RBIs and two triples.

Cole Wright got the start and went two innings, giving up one run on two hits. Mason Tilford relieved him in the third and was pulled after allowing four runs on three hits with three walks.

Carsen Johnson and Carter Kelley closed out the game without letting another runner on base.

Lexington took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on an RBI groundout, but North Platte tied the game on a Tate Janas sacrifice fly to right field.

North Platte started the second inning with two walks and three consecutive singles to take a 4-1 lead. A sacrifice fly scored another, followed by another single and a triple to take a 7-1 advantage.

Lexington added four runs in the top of the third to pull to within two, but North Platte responded with another six-run inning.