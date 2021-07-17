FNBO Nationals mercy rule opponents on 2nd day of District A7 Tournament

Eight players had multi-hit games, and North Platte scored six runs in an inning three times as the FNBO Nationals seniors cruised to a 19-5 victory over Lexington on Saturday to survive elimination in the District A7 Tournament.
The Nationals had 17 hits, and each player in the lineup scored a run. Tate Janas led the way with four RBIs and two triples.
Cole Wright got the start and went two innings, giving up one run on two hits. Mason Tilford relieved him in the third and was pulled after allowing four runs on three hits with three walks.
Carsen Johnson and Carter Kelley closed out the game without letting another runner on base.
Lexington took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on an RBI groundout, but North Platte tied the game on a Tate Janas sacrifice fly to right field.
North Platte started the second inning with two walks and three consecutive singles to take a 4-1 lead. A sacrifice fly scored another, followed by another single and a triple to take a 7-1 advantage.
Lexington added four runs in the top of the third to pull to within two, but North Platte responded with another six-run inning.
The Nationals scored its final six runs in the bottom of the fourth fueled by back-to-back triples from Janas and Bryce Butterfield to push the game out to 19-5.
North Platte juniors 18, Scottsbluff 8
North Platte had 15 hits, led by Caden Joneson’s three, as the FNBO Nationals defeated Scottsbluff 18-8 on Saturday to survive elimination in the District A7 Tournament.
Four other players had multi-hit games, and Joneson and Easton Jones led with three RBIs each.
Starting pitcher Rayce Moerke tossed three innings and gave up five runs — four earned — on five hits and three walks. Jones relieved him and went 2¤ innings, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk. Cauy Kohl recorded the final two outs.
Scottsbluff took an early lead in the first inning on a 2-RBI single. North Platte didn’t take the lead until the third inning, when Joneson lined an RBI single to center field and Jones hit a 2-RBI grounder to center. Scottsbluff tied the game in the bottom of the frame.
Both teams traded the lead, as North Platte put up three runs in the top of the fourth, and Scottsbluff responded with four.
North Platte kept scoring while Scottsbluff’s offense turned stagnant. The Nationals put up four runs in the top of the fifth, then scored eight in the sixth inning to put the game out of reach.