FNBO Nationals’ seeding for district tournaments revealed

The North Platte FNBO Nationals juniors and seniors teams found out their seedings for the upcoming district tournaments next weekend.
The juniors earned the No. 3 seed and will face No. 2 Kearney at 4 p.m. July 16 in the A-7 District in Scottsbluff. If they win, they will play the winner of No. 1 Hastings and No. 4 Scottsbluff at 4:30 p.m. July 17. If they lose, they will play the loser of the game in the loser’s bracket at 1 p.m. July 17.
The seniors also earned the No. 3 seed and will open the A-7 District Tournament at 7:30 p.m. July 16 against No. 2 Hastings. Both the winner’s and loser’s bracket games will be the next day.
