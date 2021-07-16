FNBO Nationals seniors fall to Hastings to open A-7 District Tournament

A double down the left field line and a walk-off single to right earned Hastings a 6-5 extra-inning win over the North Platte FNBO Nationals seniors on the opening day of the A-7 District Tournament in Kearney.

North Platte will play again at 5 p.m. Saturday against Lexington in an elimination game.

Starting pitcher Will Coe went 6 2/3 innings and gave up five runs — three earned — on eight hits and two walks while striking out five. Cody Wright recorded the final out of the seventh inning before Jaylan Ruffin took the mound.

Ruffin kept Hastings off the board until the 10th inning, when Hastings won on the walk-off.

Jeremiah Seamann and Tate Janas had two hits each, and Bryce Butterfield recorded a hit and two RBIs.

North Platte played from behind early after Hastings scored a run in the second, two in the third and another in the fourth.

The Nationals scored their first run in the fifth inning when Tyler Tobey’s ground out to shortstop brought in Janas. North Platte took the lead with a four-run sixth inning, but Hastings tied the game in the bottom of the frame.