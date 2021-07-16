FNBO Nationals seniors fall to Hastings to open A-7 District Tournament

A double down the left field line and a walk-off single to right earned Hastings a 6-5 extra-inning win over the North Platte FNBO Nationals seniors on the opening day of the A-7 District Tournament in Kearney.
North Platte will play again at 5 p.m. Saturday against Lexington in an elimination game.
Starting pitcher Will Coe went 6 2/3 innings and gave up five runs — three earned — on eight hits and two walks while striking out five. Cody Wright recorded the final out of the seventh inning before Jaylan Ruffin took the mound.
Ruffin kept Hastings off the board until the 10th inning, when Hastings won on the walk-off.
Jeremiah Seamann and Tate Janas had two hits each, and Bryce Butterfield recorded a hit and two RBIs.
North Platte played from behind early after Hastings scored a run in the second, two in the third and another in the fourth.
The Nationals scored their first run in the fifth inning when Tyler Tobey’s ground out to shortstop brought in Janas. North Platte took the lead with a four-run sixth inning, but Hastings tied the game in the bottom of the frame.
Both teams went scoreless for three innings before Hastings had bases loaded with one out following an intentional walk. That set the stage for an RBI single to right field that sent North Platte into the loser’s bracket.
Kearney 10, FNBO Nationals juniors 2
Kearney scored four runs in the bottom of the first as it defeated the North Platte FNBO Nationals juniors in a 10-2 mercy rule win on the opening day of the A-7 District Tournament in Scottsbluff.
Starting pitcher Tristen Beyer went 1/3 of an inning and gave up four runs on three hits and a walk. Josh Dowart relieved him for an inning and allowed two runs on a hit and three walks. Ty Robinson relieved him for three innings and also gave up two runs on two hits. Parkin Ginn closed out the game.
Caden Joneson had two hits and an RBI. The Nationals had seven hits.
Kearney took an early lead with four runs in the first inning and two more in the second. North Platte scored a run in the top of the third off a Joneson RBI single to right field.
The Nationals added another run in the top of the fourth off Tyler Townsend’s fly out to right field. Kearney scored two in the bottom of the fourth and two in the fifth to end the game.