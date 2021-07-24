FNBO Nationals seniors fall to Omaha Skutt in opening game of state tournament

Cody Wright hit a solo home run and Tyler Tobey collected two hits, but it wasn’t enough as Omaha Skutt defeated the North Platte FNBO Nationals 5-3 on Saturday at the state tournament.

North Platte heads to the loser’s bracket, where it will play Papillion-La Vista at 10 a.m. Sunday. The Nationals also lost their opening game of the District A7 Tournament last weekend and reached the championship game.

Papillion-La Vista lost its opening game to Carpetland of Lincoln East 4-2.

Will Coe pitched a complete game, giving up five runs — three earned — on eight hits while walking two and striking out two.

North Platte had five hits, with Jaylan Ruffin and Derrick Kuhlmann collecting the Nationals’ other two hits.

Omaha Skutt took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on two RBI singles. North Platte tied the game in the top of the second when Carter Kelley reached on an error that scored Tobey, and Bryce Butterfield scored on a bad throw on a steal attempt.

Omaha Skutt, though, responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning on a sacrifice fly and a balk.

Wright pulled North Platte to within one with a solo shot in the top of the fourth inning, but Omaha Skutt once again responded with an RBI single in the bottom of the frame to take a 5-3 lead.