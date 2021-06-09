FNBO Nationals seniors fall to Scottsbluff in first game of doubleheader

Bryce Butterfield and Carter Kelley combined for two hits each, and Butterfield knocked in two runs, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Scottsbluff in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday at Bill Wood Field.

Scottsbluff scored the go-ahead run off a single to the shortstop in the top of the seventh inning to defeat the FNBO Nationals seniors 6-5.

“(We) came out pretty flat after a good win last night,” seniors coach Ricky Holm said. “I think we might’ve been hungover from last night’s win. Just shows you that it doesn’t matter who you play, if you don’t come out ready to play, you could lose against anybody. By the time we turned it on, it was too late.”

North Platte was leading Scottsbluff 8-0 in the fourth inning of the second game at press time.

In the first game, North Platte’s troubles started in the top of the first. Starting pitcher Cole Wright walked three straight with two outs, and three fielding errors by the Nationals defense helped Scottsbluff put three runs on the board.