FNBO Nationals seniors finish second in District A7 Tournament

A bases-loaded walk in the top of the ninth was what Hastings needed to break a tie and win the District A7 Tournament championship on Tuesday against the North Platte FNBO Nationals seniors in a 3-2 win.

While they didn’t win the title, North Platte still advances to the state tournament next weekend as the runner-ups. It will play the District A3 champions on Saturday.

The Nationals got eight full innings from starting pitcher Tate Janas. He held Hastings to three runs on seven hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Cody Wright relieved Janas in the top of the ninth after Janas allowed a lead-off single, but Wright couldn’t keep a run off the board.

The run was credited to Janas, and Wright gave up one hit and two walks.

Tyler Tobey went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI, and Cole Wright hit a home run.

Both teams were in a pitchers’ duel for the first four innings. Hastings struck first in the fifth inning when it hit a 2-RBI single. North Platte responded in the bottom of the frame when Cole Wright hit a home run and Tyler Tobey singled in Carsen Johnson.

Both teams struggled to put runners in scoring position until the top of the ninth, when Hastings loaded the bases and set up the go-ahead walk.

North Platte had nothing left, and Hastings escaped the bottom of the inning without putting a runner on base.