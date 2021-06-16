FNBO Nationals seniors hold on for 4-3 win, juniors dominate in 15-2 victory

Jaylan Ruffin threw five innings of two-run baseball and Cody Wright lined a two-RBI single to right as the North Platte FNBO Nationals seniors defeated Gering 4-3 on Wednesday.
Ruffin gave up four hits, three of which came in the first inning. Coach Ricky Holm said he thought Ruffin pitched well, but a few mental mistakes allowed Gering to score twice in the top of the first.
“He didn’t even throw bad in the first inning. He was attacking the zone,” Holm said. “Honestly, Jaylan did fine. He pitched around it and actually battled and limited the damage, and we were still able to get five innings out of him.”
North Platte responded by scoring three, highlighted by Wright’s two-RBI single. Carsen Johnson singled to lead off, then stole both second and third, and Bryce Butterfield brought him in with a sacrifice fly.
The Nationals added another run in the bottom of the second after Tate Janas doubled off the centerfield wall, and Mason Tilford drove him in on a single.
Tilford relieved Ruffin in the sixth inning. He walked two batters, and gave up a run on a sac fly to set the score at 4-3. Jeremiah Seamann closed out the game in the top of the seventh with a 1-2-3 inning.
“It’s always more fun playing ahead than behind,” Holm said. “All year, I’ve been saying it doesn’t matter who we play. If we play our game and worry about our stuff, we’re going to be in every game. So it’s not about playing up and down the competition, it’s worrying about what we’re doing right and wrong, and just making sure we’re playing the game the right way.”
JUNIOR LEGION
North Platte 15, Gering 2
It only took one inning for the Nationals juniors to put their game against Gering out of reach.
North Platte scored 15 runs in the first inning and went through its batting order twice as it defeated Gering 15-2 in a three-inning mercy-rule victory.
“To score 15 in one inning, in the first especially, is nice,” coach Ryan Jones said. “I was happy with the way we responded after Broken Bow last night. Coaches challenged the kids and they really responded.”
Tristen Beyer had two RBI singles and reached base three times. Ty Robinson also picked up two hits in the frame, one of which drove in a run. Each member of North Platte’s starting lineup got on base during the first inning.
“Our approaches are getting better, and now you see the results,” Jones said. “That’s always nice for the kids. We worked hard on it, and a lot of their swings have improved.”
Easton Jones got the starting nod and pitched two innings of two-hit ball. Parker Ginn closed out the game in the third inning, and he gave up two runs, one earned.
“Easton hit spots pretty well,” Jones said. “It was nice for him to do that today.”