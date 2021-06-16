FNBO Nationals seniors hold on for 4-3 win, juniors dominate in 15-2 victory

Jaylan Ruffin threw five innings of two-run baseball and Cody Wright lined a two-RBI single to right as the North Platte FNBO Nationals seniors defeated Gering 4-3 on Wednesday.

Ruffin gave up four hits, three of which came in the first inning. Coach Ricky Holm said he thought Ruffin pitched well, but a few mental mistakes allowed Gering to score twice in the top of the first.

“He didn’t even throw bad in the first inning. He was attacking the zone,” Holm said. “Honestly, Jaylan did fine. He pitched around it and actually battled and limited the damage, and we were still able to get five innings out of him.”

North Platte responded by scoring three, highlighted by Wright’s two-RBI single. Carsen Johnson singled to lead off, then stole both second and third, and Bryce Butterfield brought him in with a sacrifice fly.

The Nationals added another run in the bottom of the second after Tate Janas doubled off the centerfield wall, and Mason Tilford drove him in on a single.

Tilford relieved Ruffin in the sixth inning. He walked two batters, and gave up a run on a sac fly to set the score at 4-3. Jeremiah Seamann closed out the game in the top of the seventh with a 1-2-3 inning.