FNBO Nationals seniors notch two wins; Hastings awaits on Friday in Kearney

The FNBO Nationals seniors used a walk-off single, and some solid play from some of its juniors players to sweep Valentine 5-4 and 6-1 Wednesday in the final home games at Bill Wood Field this season.

Now, the team shifts its focus on what comes next: the A-7 District Tournament.

“Sometimes we show up and we can beat the best team we played, and sometimes we show up and play down to the level of our competition,” coach Ricky Holm said. “I’ve been liking our approaches and our swings as of late last week or so, but we’re one of those teams that control our own destiny.”

Holm also said the goal of Wednesday’s games against Valentine was to get through them without injury and play some decent baseball. That approach was reflected in the first game, when North Platte used four pitchers in a five-inning game.

Jaylan Ruffin threw the first two innings, then the Nationals turned to Caden Joneson, Carsen Johnson and Cody Wright to close out the game.

“We’re playing Friday and we’re going to have all hands on deck,” Holm said. “I didn’t want to burn anybody and not have anybody be ready for Friday. That’s also why we played two (5-inning games) too.”