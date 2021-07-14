FNBO Nationals seniors notch two wins; Hastings awaits on Friday in Kearney

The FNBO Nationals seniors used a walk-off single, and some solid play from some of its juniors players to sweep Valentine 5-4 and 6-1 Wednesday in the final home games at Bill Wood Field this season.
Now, the team shifts its focus on what comes next: the A-7 District Tournament.
“Sometimes we show up and we can beat the best team we played, and sometimes we show up and play down to the level of our competition,” coach Ricky Holm said. “I’ve been liking our approaches and our swings as of late last week or so, but we’re one of those teams that control our own destiny.”
Holm also said the goal of Wednesday’s games against Valentine was to get through them without injury and play some decent baseball. That approach was reflected in the first game, when North Platte used four pitchers in a five-inning game.
Jaylan Ruffin threw the first two innings, then the Nationals turned to Caden Joneson, Carsen Johnson and Cody Wright to close out the game.
“We’re playing Friday and we’re going to have all hands on deck,” Holm said. “I didn’t want to burn anybody and not have anybody be ready for Friday. That’s also why we played two (5-inning games) too.”
It proved effective at the start, but North Platte had to rely on its offense to get the win when the pitching gave Valentine the lead in the top of the fifth.
Ruffin singled on a line drive to left to tie the game, then Jeremiah Seamann won the game on a walk-off single to center.
“I told the guys, obviously in that first game, I was happy we found the switch and turned it on,” Holm said. “I would’ve liked to start the game with the switch on, but at least we came out on top.”
The second game saw the Nationals put some of its juniors players in the lineup, as Cooper Hill, Easton Jones and Kaden Thompson batted seventh, eighth and ninth, respectively.
Hill also provided three innings of relief pitching where he only gave up one hit while striking out two.
“Cooper Hill came in and threw three shutout innings,” Holm said. “So that’s what I was most excited about, seeing the swing players come up and be successful today.”
North Platte enters the district tournament as the No. 3 seed against No. 2 seed Hastings. The Nationals can walk into that game knowing what to expect after splitting with Hastings during the season.
A likely matchup against No. 1 seed Kearney awaits them if the Nationals defeat Hastings on Friday. North Platte split with Runza during the season.
Holm said Will Coe will get the start on Friday against Hastings, and they will focus on one game at a time. Coe earned wins against Kearney and Hastings during the regular season.