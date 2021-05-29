 Skip to main content
FNBO Nationals sweep in first day of Gering Tournament
Local Sports

GERING — The FNBO Nationals seniors picked up two victories on the first day of the Gering Tournament.

North Platte defeated Casper 9-1 to kick off the day after taking a 5-0 lead in the third inning.

The Nationals completed the sweep by defeating Gering 10-2.

Tyler Tobey pitched six innings, allowing one earned run on five hits while striking out six. Mason Tilford closed out the game without letting up a hit.

Derrick Kuhlmann led the team with three hits and two RBIs, and Bryce Butterfield and Carter Kelley had two hits each.

