FNBO Nationals sweep in first day of Gering Tournament

Telegraph staff reports
GERING — The FNBO Nationals seniors picked up two victories on the first day of the Gering Tournament.
North Platte defeated Casper 9-1 to kick off the day after taking a 5-0 lead in the third inning.
The Nationals completed the sweep by defeating Gering 10-2.
Tyler Tobey pitched six innings, allowing one earned run on five hits while striking out six. Mason Tilford closed out the game without letting up a hit.
Derrick Kuhlmann led the team with three hits and two RBIs, and Bryce Butterfield and Carter Kelley had two hits each.
