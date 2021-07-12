FNBO Nationals wrap up final regular season tournaments

The North Platte FNBO Nationals seniors and juniors wrapped up their final regular season tournaments over the weekend, going a combined 3-4.

The seniors went 2-2 at the Kearney/Hastings Tournament and picked up wins against Lincoln East No. 2 and Gretna.

Against Lincoln East No. 2 on Saturday, Tate Janas went 4-for-4 at the plate in North Platte’s 14-4 victory. Tyler Tobey and Jaylan Ruffin collected two hits each, and Tobey had five RBIs.

Bryce Butterfield tossed four innings, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks. Ruffin pitched two innings in relief without allowing a runner on base.

In North Platte’s 16-8 win over Gretna, five players had two hits, and Cody Wright and Butterfield knocked in three runs each.

The Nationals lost to Mount Michael 3-1 to open the tournament on Friday, then fell to Lincoln North Star 7-3 on Saturday.

The juniors went 1-2 at the Millard Sox Tournament. It opened with a 9-1 mercy rule win over Omaha Spikes in which North Platte only had four hits.

Jack Polk pitched a complete game, giving up one run on five hits and a walk.