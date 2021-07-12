 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FNBO Nationals wrap up final regular season tournaments
0 comments

FNBO Nationals wrap up final regular season tournaments

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local Sports

The North Platte FNBO Nationals seniors and juniors wrapped up their final regular season tournaments over the weekend, going a combined 3-4.

The seniors went 2-2 at the Kearney/Hastings Tournament and picked up wins against Lincoln East No. 2 and Gretna.

Against Lincoln East No. 2 on Saturday, Tate Janas went 4-for-4 at the plate in North Platte’s 14-4 victory. Tyler Tobey and Jaylan Ruffin collected two hits each, and Tobey had five RBIs.

Bryce Butterfield tossed four innings, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks. Ruffin pitched two innings in relief without allowing a runner on base.

In North Platte’s 16-8 win over Gretna, five players had two hits, and Cody Wright and Butterfield knocked in three runs each.

The Nationals lost to Mount Michael 3-1 to open the tournament on Friday, then fell to Lincoln North Star 7-3 on Saturday.

The juniors went 1-2 at the Millard Sox Tournament. It opened with a 9-1 mercy rule win over Omaha Spikes in which North Platte only had four hits.

Jack Polk pitched a complete game, giving up one run on five hits and a walk.

Rain canceled games on Saturday, and the Nationals lost to Millard Sox 6-5 and Elkhorn South 16-1 on Sunday.

The seniors wrap up the regular season with a doubleheader against Valentine on Wednesday. Both teams begin district tournaments on Friday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Euro 2020 takeaways

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ogallala juniors defeat Hershland 8-0
Baseball

Ogallala juniors defeat Hershland 8-0

Ogallala’s Max Mueller collected three hits and drove in three runs, and starting pitcher Cole Stokey pitched a five-inning, five-hit shutout as the Ogallala juniors defeated Hershland in an 8-0 mercy rule Wednesday.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News